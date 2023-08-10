What did Tyrone Frazier do? Incident explored as suspect in viral California 7-Eleven Video arrested  

Tyrone Frazier, a 42-year-old man from a viral video of a robbery at a Californian 7-Eleven, was arrested by the authorities on August 7, 2023. The viral robbery occurred on July 29, 2023, at around 12:27 A.M.

In the footage, Frazier can be seen attempting to steal multiple cigarette packs by putting them in a trash can. Before he could escape, Frazier was tackled to the ground by an employee while another employee struck him many times with a wooden broom handle. The video shows Frazier leaving the scene without stealing any items. later that day, authorities encountered him after they received reports of a man complaining of an injured foot after being hit with a stick.

He was not arrested then, since officers had not seen the now-viral video. After the video became viral, officers identifies Frazier and finally arrested him when he was attempting another vandalism in the 100 block of East Weber Avenue.

Tyrone Frazier had harassed the employees of the 7-Eleven before

As per reports from the 7-Eleven employees, Tyrone Frazier had frequented the store and had threatened and harassed the employees in the past as well. The According to them, Frazier allegedly said that he would shoot the employees on July 28, 2023, at around 3:40 P.M. and used the threat to walk across the counter and steal multiple packs of cigarettes before leaving.

Tyrone Frazier arrived at the store the following day as well, which is when the employees were caught fighting back in the now-viral video. While being beaten up, Frazier can be seen shouting "OK! I’m done!” and indicating that he would leave. The man shooting the video then escorted Tyrone Frazier out of the store. While leaving, Frazier asked if he could be given a soda, and was denied.

The man seen getting clobbered by employees while attempting to rob a California 7-Eleven was arrested — and connected to a string of crimes in the area, including two previous robberies at the store seen in the viral video of his beatdown. Tyrone Frazier, 42, was picked up by authorities.

On July 29, 2023, at about 3:05 PM, Stockton police officers and members of the Stockton Fire Department met at South Centre and West Market streets. This was Tyrone Frazier's first experience with the police. During the meeting, authorities learned of a man who was complaining about his leg pain without being willing to disclose the cause thereof. Officers later connected him to the robbery after the video thereof became viral and arrested him.

After Tyrone Frazier was arrested, police reported that he was also involved in another incident of robbery, though more details regarding the same have not been made publicly available yet.

After the video went viral, it was reported that the employees of the 7-Eleven would be investigated for assault because the video clearly demonstrates the clerks' restraint and beating of the man believed to be Frazier. However, the investigation was quickly stopped as per reports from the local district attorney’s office.