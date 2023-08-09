What did Michael Novak do? Texas man arrested for double murder after decomposing bodies found in bed

Michael Novak, a 28-year-old man from Texas, was arrested on July 28, 2023, for the alleged murder of his mother and her common-law husband. After receiving reports of foul odors from the home, authorities arrived at Novak's residence in the 8700 block of Wharton's Dock Road around 6:30 p.m. on July 28, 2023.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered two bodies with severe head trauma in a state of decomposition.

Crystal Dawn Holder, Michael Novak's mother, and her common law husband, Richard Otto Biering III, have been identified as the bodies. Novak was also found at the home and has been arrested as a suspect in the murders.

As per the Bandera Bulletin, Michael Novak had blood on his hands when he was found by the authorities. He has since been detained and charged with two counts of murder.

Michael Novak has an extensive criminal history

A probable cause affidavit, as reported by ABC San Antonio, revealed that victims were found with massive head trauma caused by a blunt object. The bodies will be autopsied by the Central Texas Autopsy in Lockhart.

Matt King, Chief Deputy of the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office, has revealed more details regarding the crime scene to Law and Crime. Regarding the scenario as discovered by the officers on the site, he stated:

“The deputies smelled decomposition…They looked in the windows and saw bodies in the bedroom.”

It was not the first instance of Michael Novak’s run-ins with the law. KSAT reported that Novak has an extensive criminal history, dating all the way back to when he was a juvenile. Earlier this year, Novak was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he shot his father but did not kill him.

His grandmother, Judi Andreolli, has revealed that Michael Novak suffered from depression and emotional difficulties. Andreolli arrived at the crime scene after her grandson was arrested, since she had not heard from her daughter in several days.

She told KENS5 that she had arrived at the home to conduct a wellness check but was shocked to discover what had actually occurred.

“My daughter was such a loving, giving, beautiful person, and I just can’t think of much else right now…I can’t believe this has happened,” she said.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Miller, a neighbor of the victims, also told KSAT that she had sensed something suspicious. Speaking about the deceased couple, Miller said:

“They were just real good people…If you needed something, you could go ask them. If they had it, they’d help.”

Michael Novak is currently being detained in the Bandera County Jail, and his bond has been set at $500,000 for two counts of murder.