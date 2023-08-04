What happened to Kimberly Knapp? Incident explored as Criminal defense attorney found dead inside Texas home

Kimberly Knapp, a 46-year-old senior partner with Knapp Begley Law, was found dead in her house on July 24, 2023. After receiving a call at around 10 p.m. about a woman who may have shot herself, officers went to the 200 block of Lottie Lane. When they arrived at the scene, they found Knapp, who was unidentified at the time, lying on a bed with a single gunshot wound on her upper chest.

Kimberly Knapp was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital right away after receiving emergency care on the site. Unfortunately, she died of her injuries shortly after. Rance Ray Magby, a 32-year-old man who allegedly resided with Knapp has been arrested as the primary suspect in the murder. The motive for the killing is not known yet.

Kimberly Knapp's untimely demise shocked everyone

Knapp had moved to Tarrant County home after she obtained her degree in law from Baylor University. She was originally from Oklahoma but had built a successful legal practice for herself in Fort Worth.

The investigation into her death is currently still underway. The police have revealed that they have found evidence that suggests that Rance Magby and Kimberly Knapp were romantically involved. Speaking about the arrest of Magby, authorities have said:

“During the initial investigation, evidence led investigators to believe that Mr. Magby was responsible for the death of Ms. Knapp…Investigators obtained an arrest warrant and Mr. Magby was taken into custody without incident.”

Kimberly Knapp’s death is mourned by her family and colleagues alike. Her family made the following statement to KDFW:

“Our hearts are shattered by the sudden and senseless loss of our precious Kim…Nothing will ever replace her beautiful smile, sharp and funny wit, and the wonderful way she made us feel. We love you Kim always and forever and will not rest until justice is done.”

Knapp Begley Law, the firm where Knapp was a senior partner, has also made a statement mourning the loss. It says:

“We are devastated to announce the tragic loss of our senior partner, Kimberly Knapp, both personally and professionally. Kim was a friend as well as a colleague. Moreover, she was a wonderful person and a fantastic attorney and teacher. The firm will continue to fight to defend people's rights, as she would have wanted.”

Other colleagues of Kimberly Knapp have also expressed their grief over her sudden passing. Tarrant County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association president, Leigh Davis, knew Knapp as a member of the Association. In a statement that Davis made regarding her death, he noted that her death marks a loss for the legal fraternity as a whole. He said:

"She was always enthusiastic. She was always somebody that always came in wanting to work hard, wanting to do well for her clients."

Rance Magby remains under detention at the Tarrant County Jail on charges of murdering Knapp and his bond has been set at $500,000.