Where is Margarita Botto from? Perpetrator behind racist Sephora Blackface video identified online 

A video of a group of teenage girls doing blackface inside a Boston Sephora store has gone viral across social media platforms. The chaperone who accompanied the youngsters has now been identified online. Meanwhile, the makeup outlet has released a statement condemning the incident.

According to the post, Temi Ojora, a University of South California student, took to her now-private TikTok account to share a video of the young girls doing blackface. She described the scene as “genuinely so disgust[ing] and disturb[ing].”

In the video, a teenager can be seen wearing dark makeup like a mask on her face. A staffer in the background could be heard saying in the background:

“This is the stuff that ruins jobs, college acceptances, let alone how incredibly offensive this is.”

One can also see one of the girls’ chaperones in the video. At one point, she strolls away from the camera.

It was revealed that the chaperone and one of the girls who did blackface confronted Ojora and demanded that she delete the video.

At the time of writing this article, the TikTok video had appeared on several other social media platforms, leading to the clip amassing multi-million views online.

Several internet sleuths made it their responsibility to find the chaperone online and succeeded in identifying Margarita Botto, who is a Guatemala City resident.

Who chaperoned the kids who did blackface at Sephora? Details revealed

According to TikTok user @thatdaneshguy, the woman rumored to be one of the teenagers’ mothers is Margarita Botto, a resident of Guatemala City. He claimed that she works as a molecular biologist.

X user @phevelous also attached a screenshot of what seems to be Botto’s Facebook account. No specific details about her were available at the time of writing this article.

As Margarita was identified as the chaperone, many took to the internet to express disdain over the incident and the teenagers’ behavior. A few reactions read:

Sephora releases statement after the video goes viral

After the Sephora incident gained traction, the popular makeup outlet released a statement that read:

“We are extremely disappointed by the behavior of these shoppers at our Prudential Center location, and as such, they were asked to leave our premises. Under no circumstance is this type of behavior tolerated at Sephora.”

For those unaware, blackface refers to wearing makeup to imitate a Black person. It is deemed offensive as it dates back to a shocking history. Blackface originated in the minstrel shows of the mid-19th century, where Caucasian performers darkened their skin, put on tattered clothes, and attempted to look stereotypically “Black.” The shows would often portray Black people as enslaved Africans on American plantations who are lazy, cowardly, and hypers*xual.

At the time of writing this article, Margarita Botto had not publicly responded to the blackface controversy.

The incident at Sephora comes amid the “Sephora kids” trend, which has swarmed the internet. Many are recording teenagers who come to the makeup stores to ransack the outlets by ruining tester products and bullying the staff members.

Many Sephora employees have since taken to the internet to opine that youngsters should only be allowed into the high-end beauty outlet if an adult accompanies them.

