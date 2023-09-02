Sephora Ciele beauty brand: 5 best SPF products explored

Ciele Cosmetics is a newly launched SPF product brand that beauty lovers are excited about, given that Sephora is involved with the brand and its niche is high-quality SPF makeup.

Pronounced as "See-elle" the SPF makeup brand was founded by makeup artists Cerre Francis and Nikki DeRoest. Nikki has worked with some of the most prominent makeup brands including Bobbi Brown, Stila, and Hourglass. Cerre and Nikki launched Róen Beauty, a clean beauty brand, before launching Ciele.

High-factor SPF only exists in some concealers, blush, and foundations as it is difficult to add sunscreen to makeup without altering the product's performance. Adding sunscreen tends to make the result chalky as zinc oxide leaves a white cast on darker skin tones.

Moreover, added regulation around makeup with SPF has to undergo extensive FDA testing, making it time-consuming. But as sunscreen is an essential step in skincare, more makeup with SPF is in high demand.

With Ciele launching SPF-infused makeup in the SPF products category, one can buy makeup products that protect against UV/UVA rays. This will make mid-day touch-ups easy and convenient.

5 best SPF products for the face, lips, and touch-ups

1) Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40:

This glowy-tinted sunscreen primes the skin for makeup while hydrating it for a dewy finish. It is a multitasking primer infused with SPF 40 that gives the skin an instant glow-up and is available in four versatile shades. Formulated with niacinamide, Vitamin B5, and hyaluronic acid, this is one of Supergoop’s best-sellers.

The Glowscreen retails between $22-$38 and saves the skin from UV rays, blue light, and infrared radiation.

2) Live Tinted Hueguard 3-in-1 Mineral Sunscreen, Moisturizer, Primer SPF 30:

The Hueguard is a three-in-one mineral SPF nominated for Glamour Magazine’s 2023 best face sunscreen. It is a no-white cast formulation that primes, moisturizes, and protects the skin in a single step.

It is a clean and innovative mineral sunscreen that preps and hydrates the skin for makeup while protecting it from UVA/UVB rays as well as blue light. This Live Tinted SPF product retails for $58 on the brand’s official website.

3) Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm with SPF 30:

This is a protective and hydrating daily lip balm that offers UVA/UVB protection and leaves a clear, non-sticky finish. Cay Skin is a brand by supermodel Winnie Harlow. Their lip balm offers a long-lasting formula that renders a beautiful sheen to the lips with a delicious vanilla brown sugar flavor.

The Isle Lip Balm is infused with rich ingredients like Sea Moss, Vitamin E, and Aloe Vera. These ingredients will soothe and strengthen the lips’ moisture barrier, providing long-lasting softness and protection.

This dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic, vegan SPF product retails for $14 on the Cay Skin website.

4) True Botanicals Everyday Skin Tint SPF 30:

The True Botanicals Skin Tint is infused with SPF 30 protection. It consists of a unique natural-biocompatible technology that blends on the skin delivering a smooth, poreless, and natural-looking glow.

The SPF product is formulated with ingredients that mimic natural oils on the skin to deliver a skin tone match that doesn’t oxidize. Infused with non-nano zinc and plant actives like Red Raspberry Seed, Squalene, and Milk Thistle, this clean and sustainable skin tint retails for $43 on the True Botanicals portal.

5) Skinbetter Science Sunbetter TONE SMART SPF 68 Sunscreen Compact:

This sunscreen compact is ideal for makeup touch-ups. Along with a high level of sun protection in a tone-adapting, blendable-colored formulation, it is a broad-spectrum sunscreen in a compact form that acts as a primer under makeup and offers additional coverage as well.

The sunscreen compact helps decrease the chances of sunburn for the skin and is infused with non-nano sunscreen actives.

The Sunbetter Tone Smart SPF 68 Sunscreen Compact retails for $65 on the Skinbetter website and offers eighty minutes of water resistance.

SPF products that include SPF-infused makeup are just as beneficial as sunscreens and maybe even better since you get makeup coverage as well. From skin tints to lip balms, makeup lovers can explore the world of SPF products ideal for touch-ups and UV protection altogether.