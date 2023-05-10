Where to get Black Girl Sunscreen x Disney's The Little Mermaid SPF Duo? Release date, formulations and more details explored

Black Girl Sunscreen x Disney's The Little Mermaid is the ultimate beauty collaboration as the goal of the beauty brand matches perfectly with that of the new Disney live-action movie. Representation is the core value behind both the brand and the casting of the live-action.

Black Girl Sunscreen has made a mark in the beauty industry by introducing one of the first-ever US-made sunscreens that don't leave a white cast on deeper skin tones. They are well-known for their cosmetically elegant sunscreens that blend perfectly into all skin tones.

The beauty brand's vision perfectly aligns with that of the new The Little Mermaid movie, as Disney made the cast more inclusive to help people of color find representation in their childhood favorites.

In celebration of the upcoming release of Disney's The Little Mermaid, Ulta Beauty announced The Little Mermaid collection. Along with Black Girl Sunscreen x Disney's The Little Mermaid SPF Duo, the collection also consists of Pacifica x Disney's The Little Mermaid skincare products, like a serum, undereye patches, and foaming cleanser.

The limited edition Black Girl Sunscreen x Disney's The Little Mermaid collection will be available exclusively at Ulta Beauty from May 14, 2023, onwards. The collection consists of the iconic face and body SPF duo that the beauty brand is well-known for.

The products will be retailing for $18 and $16 respectively on Ulta Beauty's website.

Black Girl Sunscreen x Disney's The Little Mermaid SPF Duo has got you covered for the upcoming summer

Black Girl Sunscreen will be re-launching two of their crowd-favorites in limited edition packaging that takes inspiration from Disney's The Little Mermaid. With the movie set to release in theatres on May 25, 2023, the beauty brand has collaborated with Disney to support and celebrate their newest live-action.

Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 is an everyday sunscreen that is perfect for moisturization and sun protection. The sunscreen doubles up as a lotion, allowing one to skip the moisturizer step altogether in their morning skincare routine.

The best thing about Black Girl Sunscreen x Disney's The Little Mermaid's products is that it dries down completely clear and has been tested by people with different skin tones to ensure there is no white cast.

It is infused with the goodness of avocado, jojoba, cacao, carrot juice, and sunflower oil to leave your skin better than it was. The sunscreen uses filters like avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, and octocrylene to give one the ultimate sun protection.

The sunscreen will be retailing for $16 on the Ulta Beauty website and can be applied to the body for a significant boost of hydration.

The Black Girl Sunscreen x Disney's The Little Mermaid collection also consists of the Make it Matte SPF 45 sunscreen. The gel sunscreen is a newer product by the beauty brand and will be getting a makeover for The Little Mermaid collection.

The gel sunscreen has a super lightweight formula that quickly absorbs into the skin, not leaving behind any white cast. The product is infused with aloe, squalene, and shea butter to provide the skin with moisturization even if it completely dries down on the skin.

The mattifying formula works great as a primer as well, so one can apply it right before they do their makeup. It leaves the skin looking flawless and helps with skin texture, ensuring your makeup glides smoothly onto the skin.

The sunscreen will be retailing for $18 on the Ulta Beauty website and provides full-spectrum sun protection.

Both sunscreens will be getting a makeover for the Black Girl Sunscreen x Disney's The Little Mermaid collection. They will be available in vibrant violet packaging that would look stunning on any vanity. It also comes with fun illustrations of The Little Mermaid, making sunscreen application fun for the little ones who love Disney princesses.

