What did Charlamagne Tha God tell Joe Biden? Rapper wants POTUS to drop out of 2024 race

While hosting The Daily Show on December 6, guest host Charlamagne Tha God appealed to President Biden to give voters the "ultimate Christmas gift" by not running for reelection.

"I know he thinks he's got this in the bag, but the polls say otherwise. I want Biden stepping into beat (former President Trump) the way I want him stepping in to defend me at a bar fight. I appreciate you caring, but I don't like our chances."

Charlamagne highlighted that the Democratic Party needs fresh leadership, and allowing another Democrat to challenge the Republican frontrunner, Trump, instead of Biden, who had already had his shot, would be a better option for the upcoming election.

While talking about Donald Trump, Charlamagne stated:

"It doesn't make it any better that he says he'll just be a dictator for one day. The facts are: Biden is not getting any younger, he's not gonna get any more popular and he's not getting a new running mate."

The comedian also cited Biden's old age and poor polling to prove he isn't the best candidate to beat former President Donald Trump, the 2024 GOP presidential primary front-runner.

"This is his ego talking" says Charlamagne Tha God to Biden

Charlamagne Tha God also said that unlike last time, U.S.A doesn't need Biden to defeat Donald Trump:

"The point is, we don't need Biden to beat Donald Trump - just like we didn't need RBG to stay on the court."

This comes after Biden, on December 5, at a closed-door fundraiser, reportedly admitted that if Donald Trump weren't in the race, he wouldn't be running.

However, in the same week, while responding to a reporter's question, Biden also revealed that he believed "probably 50" other Democrats could defeat Trump and him.

While responding to Biden's claims on the show, Charlamagne Tha God said:

"This is Biden's ego talking. If you think there are other people who can beat him, step aside. I know you think you've got this in the bag. I know he thinks he's got this in the bag but the polls say otherwise."

According to Real Clear Politics, polling averages highlight that Trump currently has a narrow lead over Biden by a margin of 2.1 percent.

Charlamagne also compared Biden to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who the host pointed out should have stepped down from the bench to be replaced by another liberal judge during the Obama administration.

Earlier this year, Charlamagne also said that Biden should consider serving only one term.