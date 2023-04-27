"Propaganda conference": Joe Biden cheat sheet controversy explained as POTUS comes under fire for vetted questions

President Joe Biden has come under fire yet again after he was photographed holding a cheat sheet detailing a reporter's question before a press conference on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The incident took place at a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol celebrating 70 years of friendship between the two countries at the White House Rose Garden.

The various crib notes feature a list of senior officials present at the press conference and a list of possible talking points. A separate note revealed Joe Biden had prior knowledge of a question from a Los Angeles Times journalist, Courtney Subramanian.

Biden's notes about the reporter (Image via Getty Images)

The cheat sheet seen in POTUS's hands included a photograph of the said reporter, along with a breakdown of how to pronounce her name. A handwritten "Question #1," is also seen along with the inquiry:

"How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?"

The image left people disillusioned, with many wondering whether the 80-year-old is fit to lead the nation a second time.

"Beyond embarrassing": Internet users accuse Joe Biden of orchestrating press conferences

As photos of Joe Biden holding the notes went viral, netizens were quick to criticize the president for scripting the event. Others questioned his mental acumen.

They claimed he was too old to lead. Users @JamesAButters1 and @BrokeButNotWoke brought up his past controversies to mock him as they guessed what the notes would have stated, including:

This is not the first time POTUS has been caught holding similar notes

Joe Biden has regularly used cue cards, including in his 2020 presidential campaign.

Last November, a photographer captured him holding a cheat sheet with instructions on where to sit and take photos at the G20 summit held in Bali, Indonesia. Some of the notes read, "YOU will stand at the center," and "YOU will deliver opening remarks (5mins)".

In June 2022, his notes detailed how he was supposed to conduct himself, which included saying hello to the participants and taking his seat, among other instructions. In a separate incident, the 80-year-old accidentally revealed a note which informed him there was "something on his chin."

During Wednesday's press conference, Courtney Subramanian was indeed called upon first during the press meeting and she asked a question in line with the hints in Biden's sheet.

The news comes on the heels of Joe Biden announcing his candidacy for the 2024 US Presidential Election.

