“Holding on to Jelly Roll for dear life”: Wynonna Judd’s 2023 CMA Awards performance leaves fans concerned

Wynonna Judd was among the performers at the CMA Awards 2023, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 8, 2023. The singer performed alongside Jelly Roll, singing the duet Need a Favor, a single from the latter's 2023 album Whitsitt Chapel.

The performance, broadcast live by ABC and later uploaded to social media, has since gone viral, with the singer's performance being noted as 'odd' and 'concerning' to fans, as she was holding onto Jelly Roll throughout the performance.

Since then, fans have taken to social media to express their concern for the singer, as exemplified by the tweet below.

Netizens react to Wynonna Judd's performance

Netizens were quick to react to Wynonna Judd's CMA Awards performance, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter. Many fans asked what was wrong with the singer and why she was holding onto Jelly Roll throughout the performance.

Others expressed concern for the singer and hoped it was not something too serious. A few speculated that it could have been a bout of vertigo, which the singer has previously also struggled with, to the extent that she had to pull out of CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash show, which was held on December 31, 2022.

Wynonna Judd, aside from struggling with vertigo, also recently experienced a major personal loss in the form of the death of her musical partner and mother, Naomi Judd.

Naomi Judd committed suicide on April 30, 2022, after struggling with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), along with a long history of anxiety and depression.

Naomi Judd's suicide note also mentioned the struggles of her daughter in terms of illness, stating:

"Do not let Wy (Wynonna) come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill."

Wynonna Judd did attend the funeral, and it remains unclear if her mother's passing has any tangible connection to her performance at CMA, but the Mayo Clinic does note that mood or age-related disorders can increase the risk of vertigo and dizziness.

"Certain anxiety disorders may cause lightheadedness or a woozy feeling often referred to as dizziness..Older adults are more likely to have medical conditions that cause dizziness, especially a sense of imbalance. They're also more likely to take medications that can cause dizziness."

Wynonna Judd released her debut studio album in 1992

Wynonna Judd released her eponymously titled debut studio album, Wynonna, on March 31, 1992. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart and remains the singer's most successful album to date.

The singer released her second studio album, Tell Me Why, on May 11, 1993. The album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 29 on the Canadian album chart.

The singer's last major album success was with her live album, Her Story: Scenes from a Lifetime, which was released on September 27, 2005. The album peaked at number 25 on the Billboard 200 album chart.