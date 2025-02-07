"That's just attention seeking"— Charlamagne tha God claims Kanye West is going on rants because he is envious of Kendrick Lamar's "moment"

Charlamagne Tha God recently criticized Kanye West for his controversial social media activity, suggesting it stems from envy over Kendrick Lamar’s recent success. Before Charlamagne’s comments, West sparked outrage with a series of posts on X, declaring himself a 'Nazi' and expressing support for Diddy, who is facing multiple lawsuits.

During his appearance on The Breakfast Club on February 7, Charlamagne claimed that West's latest rants on X, are "attention-seeking" efforts driven by jealousy of Lamar’s Grammy victories and upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

"You know, if he wants to ride for Diddy, nothing wrong with that. That's on him," Charlamagne remarked.

He further added, as reported by Hotnewhiphop:

"But we do realize Kanye has been acting out all week because he's envious of Kendrick's moment, right? That’s just attention-seeking. He wishes this was him because Kendrick is having a moment for being a prolific artist who took out his number one opp, Drake. Kanye wishes that was him in this moment."

Charlamagne Tha God compares Kanye West’s antics to Kendrick Lamar’s recent success

During his appearance on the podcast, Charlamagne compared Kanye West's antics to the recognition Kendrick Lamar has received for his artistic achievements. Lamar swept the Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025, taking home five awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. He is also set to become the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show on February 9, 2025.

Charlamagne highlighted that Lamar's success was a stark contrast to West’s recent behavior, which he described as "cheap" and designed to steal the spotlight. He suggested that West’s latest rants were a way to redirect public attention.

"All these antics are cheap. Meanwhile, you got people on that stage being rewarded for their art the way that you used to, Kanye...Kendrick Lamar got rewarded five times for a diss record to your number one opp. You wish that was you."

In the past week, Kanye West has made several allegedly inflammatory statements on X. Among his posts, he declared himself a Nazi and tweeted that he "loves Hitler." He also called for Donald Trump to release Sean "Diddy" Combs, referring to him as his "brother," despite Diddy facing multiple lawsuits involving allegations of s*xual misconduct.

During The Breakfast Club, Jess Hilarious joked about Kanye West's recent appearance at the Grammys with his wife Bianca Censori, who wore a completely see-through dress.

"He brought a raw chicken wing on the red carpet,"

Jess quipped, adding that the couple’s relationship must be "cheap" given Censori's revealing public appearances, as reported by Hotnewhiphop.

Charlamagne Tha God is no stranger to calling out Kanye West. His latest remarks are part of a long history of critiques aimed at the rapper's erratic behavior and public outbursts. He previously condemned West’s comments involving antisemitism and his association with controversial figures, as reported by Newsweek in October 2022.

"You using the right word, Jess: cheap," Charlamagne said. "We don't care, Kanye. ... I don't care that you're a billionaire."

According to No Musica, last year Kanye West released a remix of Like That during Lamar and Drake’s ongoing feud. However, the remix failed to garner significant attention and was overshadowed by subsequent projects from both Lamar and Drake.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar continues to dominate the music scene in 2025. Fresh off his Grammy success, Lamar is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 9. His upcoming performance is highly anticipated, cementing his status as one of hip-hop’s most influential artists.

