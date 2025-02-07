"Marriage of unholy matrimony"— Netizens react to Kanye West saying he has "dominion" over Bianca Censori who needs his approval for things

Kanye West has once again sparked debate on social media after stating, "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE," in reference to Bianca Censori. In a series of all-caps posts on X (formerly Twitter), the rapper reiterated his stance, stating that Censori "wouldn't have been able" to wear her revealing Grammys attire without his approval.

On Friday, February 7, West, 47, addressed speculation surrounding Censori's nearly nude outfit at the Grammys and wrote:

"Yes I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to but she definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval..."

Kanye West continued his rant by attacking critics, stating, "She's with a billionaire why would she listen to any of you dumb broke bi*ches?"

He also dismissed claims that Censori's outfit was a publicity stunt, arguing, "She been dressing naked for 2 years. Now all of a sudden it's a stunt." His remarks ignited a wave of backlash, with many calling out what they perceived as controlling and misogynistic behavior.

Social media erupted with criticism of Kanye West's comments, with many fans expressing concern over Censori’s autonomy.

"Sounds like a lovely marriage of unholy matrimony….," one X user wrote.

"Wow. That part where she won't be able to do anything without his approval," an X user commented.

"He’s treating her like an object. You don’t have to be a feminist to understand that," an X user observed.

Many pointed out that Censori appeared hesitant when she removed her coat on the Grammys red carpet, with some speculating that she was being pressured.

"Don't make her do nothing she don't want to ". Is a double negative. It means you make her," X user remarked.

"@KimKardashian You truly rescued yourself," an user commented.

"Kanye, buddy, maybe let Bianca speak for herself? Real power is mutual respect, not declaring 'dominion' like some medieval lord," another user wrote.

Kanye West sparks controversy again with praise for Hitler and antisemitic remarks

Kanye West's recent posts were not limited to his remarks about Censori. He also made controversial statements, including praising Adolf Hitler by tweeting, "Hitler was sooooo fresh" on February 7, 2025.

This follows a history of similar remarks, including his 2022 interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, where he stated, "I see good things about Hitler also," and falsely attributed technological innovations to the dictator.

In the same series of posts, West reiterated his previous antisemitic comments, claiming, "They can't cancel me, I run this world," and defended Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently facing serious criminal allegations.

His remarks have reignited criticism, with many questioning the implications of his words and their broader impact on public discourse. In 2022, similar statements led major brands such as Adidas and Balenciaga to sever ties with him, as reported by BBC News on October 26, 2022.

Bianca Censori has yet to publicly address the controversy, and her mother, Alexandra Censori, told the Daily Mail,

"We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can. I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you."

Meanwhile, Kanye West has continued defending his wife's choices, calling her "so smart, talented, brave, and hot." Bianca Censori and Kanye West held a private marriage ceremony in January 2023, less than two months after the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian.

