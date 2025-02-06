Kanye West calls his wife "brave" while defending Bianca Censori's "invisible dress" at the Grammys red carpet

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made headlines at the 2025 Grammys red carpet when the model stunned audiences in a nearly transparent sheer dress. The daring look drew much criticism for being provocative. However, West quickly defended his wife, lauding her outfit and addressing the backlash.

Kanye West took to X on February 6 to share his admiration for Censori's outfit.

"My wife's first red carpet opened a whole new world," he wrote. "I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot," he added.

He revealed that the "invisible dress" had been tailored six times before the event, emphasizing the effort put into the unique ensemble.

"Just like magic, poof, we disappeared," West added. "Thank you to all the outlets who recognized us and gave us back the energy we put in," the artist shared.

It appears that the rapper has now deleted the above-mentioned tweets.

Kanye West responds to critics as Grammys dress code and attendance speculations arise

The revealing outfit sparked widespread reactions. While commentators like Meghan McCain condemned the choice, Censori's sister, Angelina Censori, expressed support by sharing a clip of the look on Instagram.

Beyond public reactions, the Grammys' official dress code also became a topic of discussion. The event follows an "artistic black-tie" standard, which is open to interpretation within the music industry. Raj Kapoor, the executive producer of the 2025 Grammys, clarified to People that stricter dress codes apply to performers rather than attendees.

"Obviously, there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices," Kapoor explained. "But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the Academy would have to answer," he added.

Kanye West did not shy away from addressing critics. He responded to those questioning how his late mother, Donda West, would have felt about Bianca's attire.

"People asked how would your mother feel. You don't know my mama b--ch," he wrote, shutting down the speculation.

Additionally, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Kanye West shared a photo of Censori's sheer dress.

"Custom Courture [sic] Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My best friend My wife," he wrote.

Despite the viral red carpet moment, Kanye West and Bianca Censori did not attend the award ceremony. This fueled speculation that they were asked to leave. Raj Kapoor confirmed that they were never scheduled to be part of the event.

"If they were invited guests, we would know because every table is numbered, and we track every artist for award categories," Kapoor stated.

Kanye West's song Carnival was nominated for Best Rap Song but ultimately lost to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.

In 2023, a Venetian boat company banned West and Censori after photos showed them in a compromising position on a water taxi, according to TMZ. The company later released a statement saying they "completely dissociate" from such behavior.

Kanye West and Censori were first spotted together in early 2023. TMZ reports in January 2023 indicated that they had a private wedding ceremony that was not legally binding as they had not filed a marriage certificate.

However, subsequent information revealed that the couple obtained a confidential marriage license and were legally married on December 20, 2022, in Palo Alto, California, as reported by the Independent on October 6, 2024.

