Does the Grammys have a dress code? Recording Academy executive producer talks about “standards” after Bianca Censori's outfit controversy

Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife, turned heads after she appeared on the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a sheer skin-tight outfit that left her completely nude. The couple, who reportedly did not attend the main event, became the talk of the town after Censori removed her black fur coat in which she initially appeared, to reveal her nearly-naked body to the paparazzi as she posed with her husband ahead of the award show on February 2.

This daring look seemingly shocked many, with several left wondering if Censori violated the Grammys dress code. Following this, Raj Kapoor, Grammys' executive producer addressed the incident in an exclusive interview with People Magazine published on February 4, 2025, elaborating on the dress code followed by the music awards events.

The executive producer added that the awards show typically followed an “artistic black-tie” code. However, he continued,

“But in the music industry, I guess that's up for interpretation.”

Kapoor added that there was a strict dress code for artists performing on stage, saying:

“Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices. But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy [presents the Grammys] would have to answer."

Grammys producer confirmed Kanye West and Bianca Censori were not kicked out of the event

In his exclusive interview with People Magazine, Raj Kapoor also confirmed that Kanye West and Bianca Censori were not kicked out of the event, contrary to a report published by Page Six. However, he also confirmed there were no seats reserved for the couple on the main stage at the Crypto.com Arena.

"If they were invited guests because we [would] know everybody who's seated at the VIP tables that we have in front. We know each person who's coming because every table is numbered," Kapoor said.

He added,

"And so our director has to know where those artists are for award categories. They didn't have a nomination on the show and Kanye wasn't presenting. He was not performing either, which is mostly what those seats are."

Kapoor also talked about how he was unaware if West and Censori were present at the special pre-telecast presentation at the Peacock Theatre, where most of the awards were handed out before the main show. West and Ty Dolla $ign were nominated for Best Rap Song for their Vultures 1 track, Carnival. However, they lost to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.

According to NME, Bianca Censori will not face legal action for her red carpet debacle as no complaints were made to the LAPD by the Grammys, which is a private event. However, according to a 2013 report from Deadline, Censori's outfit may have violated CBS Program Practices's rules. The report read:

"Please be sure that buttocks and female breasts are adequately covered. Thong type costumes are problematic. Please avoid exposing bare fleshy under curves of the buttocks and buttock crack. Bare sides or under curvature of the breasts is also problematic."

It further adds,

"Please avoid sheer see-through clothing that could possibly expose female breast nipples. Please be sure the genital region is adequately covered so that there is no visible “puffy” bare skin exposure."

Following the Grammys red carpet look, Bianca Censori attracted attention for the second time that night with her afterparty outfit, wearing a sheer black bodysuit that left her exposed yet again.

In other news, the 2025 Grammys was a momentous occasion for several artists, who made history with their wins. Beyoncé became the first Black artist to win Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, which also won Album of the Year.

Similarly, Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us made history as the first diss track to win Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Doechii made history as the third woman to win Best Rap Album for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, after Lauryn Hill and Cardi B.

