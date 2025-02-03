Did Kanye West show up to the Grammys with a full bottle of Hennessy? Viral post explained

A rumor that Kanye West, also known as Ye, showed up to the 2025 Grammys with a full bottle of Hennessy went viral on social media during the award show on February 2, 2025. Ye and Ty Dolla $ign were nominated for Best Rap Song for Carnival from their collaborative album Vultures 1. However, they lost to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.

A post by the X account @DailyNoud claiming that West arrived at the awards ceremony with alcohol made the rounds on the social media platform, garnering over 647K views at the time of this article.

However, this post held no truth to it as the account that made this claim was a parody account, as mentioned in the page's bio.

"#1 Source For PARODY Hip-Hop News | Follow For Viral Content | These are fake stories | Not affiliated with @DailyLoud," the account's bio read.

Furthermore, no major publication had mentioned this in any of their articles/social media posts, lending no credence to the claim. The post was seemingly a reference to the rapper's highly sensationalized 2009 VMA appearance, where he was photographed with a bottle of Hennessy.

For the unversed, Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift's speech after she won Best Video by a Female Artist, interjecting that Beyoncé should have won instead.

This incident kicked off the years-long feud between Kanye West and Swift, which seemingly continues to this day.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori courted controversy with their red carpet appearance

The 2025 Grammys, held at LA's Crypto.com arena on February 2, was a star-studded event filled with artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bruno Mars, among others. However, Kanye West managed to turn heads upon arrival due to his controversial red-carpet appearance with his wife, Bianca Censori.

The couple walked up the carpet to pose for the paparazzi, with Kanye West in a full black outfit paired with black sunglasses, and Censori in a black fur coat. However, Censori took off her fur coat to reveal a sheer, skin-tight slip and posed for pictures.

Following this, a report from Page Six claimed the couple were escorted from the awards show for their risque behavior. However, a contradicting report from Variety stated that the couple left of their own accord after the red carpet appearance, adding that a source claimed Kanye West and Censori “walked the carpet, got in his car and left.”

According to the Mirror, Censori's outfit could lead to her facing legal trouble for indecent exposure under the California Penal Code 314(1), which stated that a person could be found guilty of breaking the law if they "intentionally expose your genitals or naked body; expose yourself in front of someone who might be offended or annoyed by it; intend to direct attention to yourself; and intend to s*xually gratify yourself or offend someone else when you do it."

Meanwhile, Kanye West is reportedly working on his new album, titled Bully. Fans also expect the rapper to release the final part of his Vulture trilogy series with Ty Dolla $ign sometime this year. However, it has yet to be confirmed by either rapper.

In other news, the 2025 Grammys saw Beyoncé win her first Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. The LP also won Best Country Album. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us won all five nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Chappell Roan won Best New Artist, while Sabrina Carpenter took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

