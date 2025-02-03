"In his Cruella era" - Netizens react as Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly escorted out of Grammys after allegedly showing up uninvited

Rumors of rapper Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori being escorted out of the 2025 Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 2, 2025, were circulating online. Entertainment Tonight broke the news, reporting that the couple was escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles shortly after arriving and posing on the red carpet.

In an Instagram post, the publication claimed that the rapper, his wife, and an entourage of about five people showed up "uninvited" to the event. However, the rumors were untrue and according to a report by Variety, neither Ye nor Censori were kicked out. Additionally, the official website for the Grammy Awards also noted that all nominees, including Kanye, were invited to the gala.

The Instagram post by Entertainment Tonight was also deleted. However, by then it had been screenshotted by several netizens, many of whom also shared it on X. Additionally, as the rumors about Ye being escorted out made their way online, netizens took to social media to react, with one person claiming that the rapper was in "his Cruella era."

While many wondered why the Donda rapper was not invited to the awards despite being nominated, others made jokes about their appearance. Some netizens also discussed Bianca's outfit, many calling it "a whole mess."

"How was he not invited?" one questioned.

"kanye’s nominated for a grammy but didn’t get invited???" another wondered.

"Kanye and Bianca pulled up like it’s their wedding reception. Security said, ‘Sorry, we don’t do plus ones," a user joked.

"As they should. Her outfit was a whole mess and it definitely made people uncomfortable," one commented.

"I don’t think it had anything to do with being uninvited and everything to do with how she was dressed," another added.

"incoming kanye twitter rant pt.2," a person quipped.

Sunday marked Kanye's first Grammy appearance since 2015

It is worth noting that this was Ye's first Grammy Awards appearance since 2015 when he attended with his then-wife Kim Kardashian. He was nominated for best rap/sung collaboration and best rap song for Bound 2 from his 2013 LP, Yeezus. He also performed the song Only One on stage.

According to a report by Page Six, Kanye West and Bianca Censori tried to recreate the cover of Ye's album Vultures 1 with their outfits. The cover featured Censori standing backward wearing thigh-high boots and a black sheer cloth covering her behind.

Meanwhile, Ye opted for a monochrome look, wearing a black T-shirt and trousers paired with black oversized boots and sunglasses. Bianca arrived in a black fur coat, removed it to reveal a see-through ensemble made from sheer material, and added clear flip-flops to complete the look. The Australian architect struck the same pose as the Vultures 1 cover.

Ye was nominated for Best Rap Song at the event for his collab with Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, and Playboi Carti titled Carnival. The song topped the US Billboard Hot 100. However, Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track Not Like Us eventually beat the track to win the category.

According to an article by Variety, following their red-carpet appearance, West and Censori were nowhere to be seen inside the venue. This sparked rumors of them being kicked out. However, the outlet cited a source close to the Grammys, and reported that it was "not true." The source noted that the rapper simply "walked the carpet, got in his car, and left."

Neither Ye nor his wife have commented on the rumors.

