"How is she even allowed to dress like this" — Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's "nude" outfit at Grammys 2025 red carpet shocks the Internet

Rapper Kanye West aka Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori arrived at the 67th Grammy Awards red carpet on February 2, 2025. Censori arrived wrapped in a black fur coat but revealed her see-through slip outfit underneath, during her appearance.

Kanye West has received one nomination at the Grammy Awards this year in the Best Rap Song category. Ye paid a surprise visit at the awards alongside Censori, who wore a see-through slip that left her nude for cameras. Ye posed alongside her, in his signature black outfit and sunglasses.

After their red carpet appearance, the couple was not spotted at the venue at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. A report online alleged that they were escorted out as they were not officially invited to attend. However, a source from the Grammys told Variety that the rumors were "not true." West and Censori reportedly “walked the carpet, got in their car, and left.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans took to X to react to Bianca Censori's nude outfit, with many left shocked with her choice.

"How is she even allowed to dress like this," one X user wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Kanye the new Van Gough," another user wrote.

"Doesn’t leave much to the imagination," a third fan added.

"She dressed like this before Ye btw," another netizen jibed.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on Censori's outfit:

"They got kicked out after," an X user alleged.

"Ye wasn't trippin when he said there's thousand you , and there's only one of me," a fan remarked.

Some other reactions were as follows:

"How is this like allowed," a netizen commented.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly met in 2020 when the latter was working as an architectural designer for the rapper's Yeezy company. The two reportedly married in a secret ceremony in January 2023 after West's divorce from Kim Kardashian in November 2022.

Kanye West reveals he is only following Taylor Swift on social media

The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience - Source: Getty

Hours before the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, Kanye West took to Instagram to announce that he is following only Taylor Swift on social media. The rapper shared a screenshot of his follow list on his Instagram story which showed him following only Swift on the app. He has unfollowed everyone on the app, including his wife Bianca Censori.

"1 following," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

In a subsequent story, Kanye West also thanked the Recording Academy for nominating his song Carnival in the Best Rap Song category at the 67th Grammy Awards. The track, in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti, reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2024.

"Thank you to the Grammies for nominating Carnival," Ye wrote on Instagram.

Kanye West also embedded an image of the Grammys which tagged multiple artists including Taylor Swift, who has six nominations this year, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Ye did not win the Best Rap Song category at the Grammys, as Kendrick Lamar took home the award for Not Like Us.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift have shared a controversial relationship over the years. Their feud first began during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Ye took to the stage to claim Beyonce deserved the award for Best Female Video over Swift, who was the winner that year for You Belong With Me. Beyonce was nominated for Single Ladies.

"Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time," West said on stage.

The feud between the two continued for years despite them allegedly mending their relationship in 2015. Swift presented West with the MTV’s Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs that year.

However, things went sour once again when West name-dropped and took a dig at the pop star in his 2016 song Famous from The Life of Pablo. At that time, Kanye West's then-wife Kim Kardashian also got involved in the feud as she made multiple statements about Taylor Swift.

Swift has yet to comment on West's recent declaration that he only follows the singer on Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback