"He's disruptive and unstable"— Internet reacts to Kanye West reportedly losing $20 million tour deal after Bianca Censori Grammys controversy

Kanye West's controversial stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards has led to severe backlash, with reports from the New York Post indicating that he lost a $20 million concert deal in Japan.

The rapper, 47, was set to perform two shows at the Tokyo Dome in May, but his provocative red carpet appearance with his wife, Bianca Censori, has allegedly alarmed Japanese investors. The incident has sparked widespread criticism online, with many calling West "unstable" and questioning his judgment.

Fans and critics alike took to social media to express their thoughts on West's latest controversy.

"I think that he should be banned from the Grammys next year. He's disruptive and unstable. It's unfortunate and I know that he's sick, I wouldn't call this "Bianca's stunt." She didn't go rogue. This was a collaborative effort. I can't speak to whether or not she's being coerced," one Reddit user commented.

"I don't know how Kim co parents with Kanye. I just wouldn't want my kids spending time with someone who does these things. Kanye is unpredictable and unhinged. North also has shown to be rude to her mom and it reminds me of some traits from Kanye," another Reddit user wrote.

"I wish the entire world would follow suit with Japan and cancel him. Sick of his and his creepy stunts," a Reddit user stated.

Fans expressed strong disapproval of Kanye West's actions, with many calling for consequences, including a potential Grammy ban. Others raised concerns about his influence on his children and his relationship with Bianca Censori.

"If we look at video, she keeps hesitating and asking him. My inner voice says she kept asking if he really wanted her to do it," a Reddit user remarked.

"I can't get over how dead her eyes are in the photos of her on the red carpet it's just so heartbreaking," another Reddit user wrote.

"Was this really Bianca's stunt?" another person wrote.

Kanye West faces backlash as Tokyo Dome concerts reportedly canceled after Grammys controversy

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made headlines at the Grammys when the 30-year-old designer and model appeared on the red carpet in a sheer, barely-there outfit. The outfit choice reportedly met with severe disapproval, especially in Japan, where cultural values emphasize modesty and respect.

The New York Post Reports suggest that investors were deeply unsettled by the stunt, which they viewed as an act of coercive control and a blatant disregard for Japanese sensibilities. According to the New York Post, the fallout from the incident has led to the cancellation of Kanye West's upcoming concerts at the Tokyo Dome.

"He has greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people," an insider stated. "The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan. Investors are extremely upset, and it is highly likely they will pull the funding for the shows."

Following the backlash, Kanye West addressed the controversy in an interaction with TMZ on February 2. The rapper appeared unfazed, boasting that he and Censori "beat" the Grammys. When asked about the incident, West responded,

"Ask us how it was to beat the Grammys. We beat the Grammys."

The rapper also bragged about Censori's outfit going viral, claiming on Instagram that "Bianca" was the top trending search on Google for the night.

As of now, Kanye West is actively engaged in several projects. He has announced an upcoming album titled Bully, inspired by an incident involving his son, Saint. The album is scheduled for release on June 15, 2025, coinciding with his daughter North's birthday.

In addition to his solo work, West has been collaborating with Ty Dolla Sign on a project tentatively titled Vultures. Although initially planned for release in late 2023, the project has yet to be officially launched.

