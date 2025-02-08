On February 7, 2025, Kanye West took to X to post a video of him previewing Ty Dolla $ign's song Wheels Fall Off. The 4-minute 59-second-long preview video had garnered 3.8 million views at the time of publishing this article and became a matter of discussion among internet users.

Additionally, on the same day, celebrity photographer Julian Christopher shared an exclusive video of the song on Instagram, wherein The Game and Ty Dolla $ign were seen rapping alongside Ye in a parking lot.

Netizens quickly took to X to comment on the track's preview posted by Kanye West and one person wrote:

"I think the wheels are definitely falling off brother"

"The wheels really fell off the rap career." an X user commented

"This is it, we really reached the end. the dismantling of a legacy, out with a whimper, not a bang. the end of Ye. it's here." another X user mentioned

"Seems like your wheels might need a little more than a tune-up. Maybe a new ride?" a netizen remarked.

Additionally, some X users questioned Kanye's choice of lyrics given one of the lines stated, "P. Diddy and the fam', who you know do it better?"

"Solid but we ain’t payin this no mind after that free Diddy spiel" an internet user stated referring to Ye's series of X posts reportedly supporting Sean Combs.

"Amazing production but can’t with the super cringe Diddy lyrics." another internet user said.

On the other hand, fans of the Heartless rapper praised the track's preview.

"Sooo gooooddd oh my godddddd" an X user tweeted

"This guy's creative output all by itself could fuel a revolution." a netizen commented

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborations explored

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 (Image via Getty)

While Kanye West hasn't confirmed if Ty Dolla $ign would feature on his upcoming album Bully, the two rappers have teamed up on multiple projects in the past. According to a report by HotNewHipHop dated February 2024, the duo first worked together on Ty Dolla $ign's 2015 debut album Free TC. After this, they collaborated on Real Friends from Kanye's 2016 album Life Of Pablo.

Before working on Kanye's 2016 album, Ty Dolla $ign was given the writing credits on Kanye's Only One and FourFiveSeconds. Next, the rappers joined forces on Ye's streak of five albums released in the summer of 2018, called The Wyoming Sessions. Dolla $ign featured on two of these albums.

Between 2018 and 2019, Ty Dolla $ign featured on Ye's JESUS IS KING album. Meanwhile, Kanye made two appearances on Ty's album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. In 2021, Ty Dolla $ign appeared on Junya pt 2 from Ye's album Donda.

During an interview with Billboard on January 2, 2025, Ty Dolla $ign talked about the process of curating tracks with Kanye West. He said:

“[In] like 24 hours, [we recorded] seven songs or nine songs that day…He was open to my input, like, ‘do whatever you want to do. Here’s your mic. Do you need anything?’ I’m like ‘Awesome! Let’s get it!’"

Finally, in 2024, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign dropped one of their most talked-about works Vultures 1 in February 2024 and Vultures 2 in August 2024. Both albums are a part of a collaborative trilogy between the two rappers.

According to a report by HotNewHipHop dated January 2025, Kanye West recently hinted at releasing Vultures 3 in 2025 by seemingly liking a fan's DM wherein the fan mentioned the names of the albums Bully and Vultures 3 and the year 2025.

