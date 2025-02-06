"Loud mouth POS" — Netizens react to Kanye West claiming he is the best in fashion and "its Yeezy over everything"

Kanye West recently sat down for The Download interview— released on February 4, 2025— with Justin Laboy wherein he commented on several controversial topics like the use of AI in music, the possibility of him winning against Kendrick Lamar in a rap battle, and the release date of his upcoming album Bully.

At one point in the interview, Ye boastingly claimed that he is the best of all time in fashion and as a rapper. He told Justin Laboy:

"let me tell all you fashion n*ggas something... yall n*ggas can't f*ck with Yeezy... the dead n*ggas... none of you... its Yeezy over everything... as far as all these rappers go, Dylan Dylan Dylan, Ye Ye Ye thats it... its up for everybody... aint nobody King over me..."

Netizens quickly took to X to comment on Ye's claims, wherein an X user expressed discontent over his statement and tweeted:

"Delusional, arrogant, narcissist, misogynist, loud mouth POS."

"Why does he sound and look like he’s at an audition for “cocky rapper.” an X user commented.

"What he really said went over everybody’s head , Ye is far from crazy" another X user mentioned.

"This dude is mentally unstable, deranged and past his prime. At this point, he’s just an old man yelling at the clouds," an internet user stated.

"Nasty business taking shots at Virgil in his grave smh," an internet user speculated that Ye was making a remark on late fashion designer Virgil Abloh

On the other hand, Kanye West fans defended his statement by calling it confidence.

"you may not like it, but this is what peak human confidence looks like," an X user tweeted.

"It’s a lot of truth here though," a netizen commented.

"One of the most influential people in the last 25 years," another netizen mentioned.

"I’m a psycho genius"— Kanye West commented on the possibility of winning a rap battle against Kendrick Lamar

During The Download interview with Justin Laboy, Kanye West commented on Kendrick Lamar, given he had indirectly participated in Lamar's feud with Drake by dissing the latter in a remix of Like That.

Commenting on rapping against Kendrick Lamar, Ye confidently said that one will lose if one attempts to do it. The I Wonder rapper compared Lamar to the video game character Chun-Li from Street Fighter who gives a certain kick, and no matter what one can't beat the character, marking a parallel to Lamar's rapping skills.

Hinting at the possibility of him defeating Lamar, Ye added:

“If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, like Joe Budden said, ‘Never rap against Kendrick Lamar.’ If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, it’s a difficult task, but perhaps it’s something … I’m a psycho genius, so you know, it could be.”

Later in the interview, Justin Laboy made a statement saying "so Kendrick killed Drake, he's dead" and Ye agreed to the same. However, he also compared Drake to NBA ace Stephen Curry and said:

“Yeah, for now. You can’t ever count out Steph Curry. That man might get 200 points in one song.”

Additionally, Kanye West credited Drake with contributing to the algorithm and frequency, adding that while Drizzy and Future advanced them, Kendrick Lamar "advanced the frequency".

Kanye West also gave out the release date of his upcoming album Bully in his interview with Justin Laboy. The rapper said that his 11th studio album will be released on his daughter North West's 12th birthday, which falls on June 15, 2025.

