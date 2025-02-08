On Friday, February 8, @nojumper tweeted that Kanye West was no longer followed by his long-time friend and collaborator, Travis Scott, on social media. In his tweet, the X user uploaded a screenshot of Travis Scott's Instagram following list, where Ye was nowhere to be found.

Netizens have since reacted to the tweet, with one of them writing:

"Travis said let me get outta here before he's guilty by association"

The comment was possibly about the string of alleged antisemitic tweets the All Falls Down rapper posted on X on Friday.

Some netizens expressed their surprise at the fact that the rapper duo might not be close anymore.

"That's crazy. There is no Travis without Ye." - commented an X user.

"Probably best for everyone. Dude is having an episode. His narcissism is on full display." - added another.

"I like the Kanye that makes music, once he opens his mouth off the mic all that goes to shit" - wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, other netizens claimed that Ye's alleged rant was his way of telling people that he paid no attention to the people canceling him.

"everyone is so focused on what he posted instead of understanding why. he's telling everyone that you cannot control him no matter how hard you cancel him.... ye, i kneel." - replied a fourth user.

"Travis pulling the plug on Ye is the sequel noone expected." - posted a fifth one.

"Bro why do people stalk famous people’s followers you ain’t got nothing better to do" - commented a sixth user.

Kanye West's alleged antisemitic tweets

The news of Travis Scott unfollowing Kanye West on Instagram comes soon after the Slow Jamz rapper went on an online rant on X on Friday, February 7. According to Forbes, some of Ye's tweets included a call to free Sean "Diddy" Combs from federal prison, while others claim that he has "DOMINION" over his wife, Bianca Censori.

Addressing the online rumors that claimed that Censori had been forced to wear the controversial dress at the Grammys on February 2, Kanye clarified that it was her decision to wear it.

And while he wouldn't make her do anything she didn't want to do, she "DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL."

In another tweet, West wrote:

"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINISH SH*T"

Meanwhile, his alleged antisemitic tweets from Friday praised Hitler, with some of them claiming that Jewish people couldn't be trusted. This isn't the first time Kanye West has made allegedly antisemitic comments on social media.

According to the media outlet, the Runaway rapper lost a lucrative Yeezy deal with Adidas - among other partnerships - due to his comments.

However, he wrote on X yesterday that he was "NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS". In another one of his tweets, the Gold Digger rapper wrote that Jewish people denying to work with him was his favorite.

Forbes reported that the tweet was a reference to his ruined relationship with brands like Gap, Foot Locker, Balenciaga, and two law firms. Ye was also named "Antisemite of the Year" by a watchdog group, StopAntisemitism.

In response to Kanye West's allegedly antisemitic comments, the American Jewish Committee issued a statement on its website, saying:

"Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) continues to purposefully use his platform to spew anti-Jewish hatred. While some may dismiss his hateful rants, we cannot overlook the dangerous influence they can have on his millions of followers, particularly on social media, where a significant portion of today’s antisemitism thrives."

Adding how Ye's "hatred," if left unchecked, could actively endanger Jews worldwide, the organization urged others "with a platform like Ye's - particularly in the entertainment industry – to call out this blatant hatred."

Kanye West's alleged anti-semitic online rant comes a day after the rapper spoke to Justin Laboy about his misdiagnosis of bipolar disorder, revealing that he has now been diagnosed as autistic, adding:

"Autism takes you to a Rain Man thing"

Speaking on his podcast, The Download, the Flashing Lights rapper also credited his wife for encouraging him to get re-diagnosed.

