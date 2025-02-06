"Bro just doing literally whatever he wants" — Internet reacts to Kanye West stopping traffic so his wife Bianca Censori can do a photoshoot 

On Thursday, February 6, X user @FearedBuck uploaded a video clip of Kanye West stopping traffic as his wife, Bianca Censori, was doing a photoshoot.

The video clip starts with Ye walking in the middle of a road with two bodyguards while asking a car to "hold on." Censori, standing at a short distance, also starts walking, then pauses to turn to the camera, as the cameramen ask her, "Where do you want the shot from?"

Bianca was dressed in a pair of white tights and matching heels and had thrown a white cropped zip-up jacket over it. Meanwhile, Kanye West, dressed in all-black, seemed to be suggesting different angles for her photoshoot.

The couple then appeared to be headed to a restaurant named Stella, where they posed for a few couple shots before heading in.

The tweet has gone viral, receiving over 750K views and 5K likes in a few hours since upload. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Bro just doing literally whatever he wants."

Some netizens called Kanye West out for taking undue advantage of his fame as people on the streets were "rushing to go home or get to work." One X user even questioned if the rapper's act was a felony.

"People are rushing to go home or get to work and Kanye acting just cuz he has fame he can do whatever he wants ni**a lame ash," commented an X user.

"This is a felony of sorts, right?" added another.

"Bro Kanye really lost at it. He was this really cool versatile artist pumping records. Fame, money got to him," wrote one netizen.

Meanwhile, other netizens appeared surprised that Censori had worn "normal clothing" in the video clip.

"She's actually wearing normal clothing," posted a user.

"Stopping traffic for love or content—Kanye’s always got the world on pause, one way or another," replied another.

"True love is making LA traffic even worse," commented one other X user.

The comment about Censori's clothing comes after the model walked the Grammys red carpet in a see-through dress on Sunday, with her controversial outfit making headlines. Following the event, Bianca even became the most googled person in the world - which Ye later shared on his Instagram Story.

Kanye West also stopped traffic while driving to A$AP Rocky's house

This isn't the first time Kanye West has stopped traffic in Los Angeles. The Ghost Town rapper was found doing the same last week, on January 31, as he drove over to his friend A$AP Rocky's home, Daily Mail reported on February 2.

On Friday evening, Ye was captured driving his all-chrome Mercedes-Maybach around the city. While on their way to Rocky's home, his bodyguards appeared to have created a traffic jam, for other drivers to allow the 47-year-old rapper to drive unimpeded.

Pictures acquired by the media outlet show that West's bodyguards positioned their SUVs in a manner that blocked two lanes of Sunset Boulevard. They kept the other cars on the streets from passing for over a minute, as Ye drove on without anyone following him.

Per Daily Mail, the drivers who were close enough to the start of the jam were reportedly frustrated to see private vehicles blocking them without any apparent reason.

Meanwhile, Kanye West seemed to have spent much of the evening at A$AP Rocky's house. The younger rapper is currently on trial for a high-profile assault case. His former friend, A$AP Relli, has accused Rocky of allegedly shooting him in 2021.

Before Ye reached Rocky's home, he visited a studio in West Hollywood with his manager, John Monopoly, which could be a hint that they're working on new music, as reported by Daily Mail.

Kanye West is likely to drop the outfit his wife wore at the Grammys on his Yeezy clothing website soon.

