Kanye West credits wife Bianca Censori for taking him to doctor who diagnosed him with autism instead of bipolar disorder

Rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, credited his wife Bianca Censori for taking him to a doctor who diagnosed him with autism instead of bipolar disorder. The rapper explained that he previously considered himself bipolar.

In an interview with Justin Laboy on The Download podcast (premiered at the Grammy after-party on February 2), Kanye West spoke about how he was allegedly diagnosed with autism, along with sharing Bianca Censori's opinion on the same.

“I went to this doctor, one who worked with Justin Bieber... My wife took me to do that because she said, 'Something about your personality doesn’t seem like it's bipolar. I’ve seen bipolar before.' She's educated, so she said, 'I've seen bipolar before.' Come to find out it’s really a case of autism that I have,” West said.

Ye further explained his experience with his disorder, adding:

“Autism takes you to a Rain Man thing where you’re like, ‘Oh I’m gonna wear this Trump hat because I just like Trump in general.' Then when people tell you to not do it, you just get on that one point and that’s my problem. When fans tell me to do my album a certain way, I’ll do it the opposite way.”

Ye also opened up about having "episodes," referring to his public meltdowns. The rapper said that he was triggered by a supposed sense of powerlessness. As reported by AllHipHop on February 5, he added:

“A bunch of people said, ‘You know, you can’t leave Adidas. Why would you leave all that money?’ The constant feeling of not being in control spun me out of control. It’s finding stuff that doesn’t block the creativity. Obviously, that’s what I bring to the world.”

Kanye West also mentioned that he stopped taking medication for his bipolar disorder after being diagnosed with autism. Meanwhile, the rapper previously claimed he was on the spectrum back in 2023. As per AllHipHop, he said that he showed signs of autism after a 2002 car accident that injured his jaw.

Kanye West claims Drake can come back from the feud with Kendrick Lamar

Kanye West and Drake at a party hosted by Future (Image via Getty)

In his aforementioned interview with Justin Laboy on The Download, Kanye West also commented on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's infamous feud, claiming that Drizzy can make a comeback from it. As reported by HipHopDX on February 4, speaking about Lamar's supposed victory, Ye said:

“I was like, ‘Man, you killed my nemesis. Where’s the movies if it ain’t no Drake?' Or at least he took him down for a little bit. Maybe it’s like in superhero films where characters like Wolverine or something just goes away for a couple films.”

However, Kanye West added that while Lamar may have outshone Drizzy for now, the latter can make a comeback and should never be counted out.

“Yeah, for now [Kendrick has "killed" Drake]. You can’t ever count out Steph Curry. That man might get 200 points in one song," Ye said.

The rapper continued:

"Drake added something to the algorithm. He advanced it, Future advanced it and now Kendrick is advancing the frequency… If you don’t really learn, as a professional rapper [in] a sport, what Kendrick is doing, you might be wiped out."

Kanye West and Drake are known to have a complicated relationship. The two have worked with each other but have also considered each other rivals at one point. During Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024, Ye got involved in the beef after he dropped a remix of Future, Metro Boomin, and Lamar's track Like That - the song that supposedly began the highly-publicized beef.

In his remix, Kanye West took digs at Drake as well as J.Cole by name-dropping them. He also took shots at Drake in another interview with Justin Laboy after dropping the remix, claiming his "raps don’t mean sh*t." Ye also called the CEO of UMG, Lucian Grainge, Drake's "rich baby daddy," accusing the rapper of fixing his high streaming numbers with the help of Universal Music Group.

Kanye West has previously supported and shown his appreciation for Drizzy a few times. In one of his concerts in South Korea in August 2024, he dedicated a performance of I Wonder to the Toronto rapper. Furthermore, at a show in China, he thanked Drizzy for writing his Yikes chorus.

