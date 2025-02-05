"What is his beef with Kanye?"- Internet reacts as Jimmy Kimmel calls Kanye a rodent, wishes Will Smith slapped him on the red carpet

On February 3, Jimmy Kimmel said in his Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue that Will Smith should have slapped Kanye West on the Grammy Awards’ red carpet. This comes after Ye stood alongside his wife, Bianca Censori, who wore a see-through outfit at the event. Netizens have since taken to social media to react to the same.

Will Smith took the Grammy Awards stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to present a musical tribute to the late Quincy Jones. This is the first time he made an appearance at a televised awards ceremony since his now-infamous Oscars slap aimed at comedian Chris Rock.

While addressing what happened at the Grammys, Jimmy Kimmel said on his show:

“Another rodent came out of his hole to hit the red carpet at the Grammys last night- none other than Kanye West, who showed up to take photos. He showed up for the red carpet only with his wife, who caused quite a stir. She was wearing… nothing.”

The 57-year-old then said:

“Also on the red carpet at the Grammys last night, Will Smith, who is banned from the Oscars for 10 years. The Grammys, they had him onstage honoring Quincy Jones. And you know what’s a shame? If Will Smith, all he had to do was run out on that red carpet and slap Kanye. I think all would be forgiven. He would be hosting the Oscars next year.”

Reacting to Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue, some comments online read:

Netizens went on to express similar sentiments, wondering why Kimmel aimed at Ye during his monologue. Comments online read:

“Wow, what did Ye do to him,” an X user said.

“Something between both of them,” another internet user said.

Following Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Grammys red carpet moment, the couple exited the event. Many reported that the duo were escorted out of the awards ceremony. However, a source told Variety that they chose to walk the carpet and West then “got in his car and left.” Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“Ooo he messy,” another internet user said.

“Jimmy should be more responsible. Given his reach he shouldn’t be advocating violence, even in jest, from his platform,” a platform user said.

“Oh Jimmy You At That,” another internet user said.

“Now a completely nude woman walks the red carpet”- Jimmy Kimmel tears into Kanye West’s Grammy Awards moment during show monologue

Kanye West appeared at the prestigious music awards as he was nominated this year in the best rap song category for his track Carnival, which he wrote alongside Ty Dolla $ign. The duo lost the prize to Kendrick Lamar, who won the same for his Drake- diss song Not Like Us.

During Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue, he also referred to the 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction that occurred alongside Justin Timberlake. Kimmel said:

“Remember when the whole country melted down when one of Janet Jackson’s b*obs popped out for a millisecond? Now a completely n*de woman walks the red carpet at the Grammys, they’re yelling, ‘Bianca, over her on the right! Please!”

The television host went on to state that he would have devoted his entire monologue to Kanye West. However, he could not do so as he needed to address Donald Trump’s latest antics.

Ye had not publicly addressed Kimmel’s sentiments at the time of writing this article.

