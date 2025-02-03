"Drake about to sneak dissed 500+ people on his next song"— Netizens react to Taylor Swift dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us at Grammys

Netizens reacted to clips of Taylor Swift dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us at the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025. The track became one of the most decorated rap songs in Grammy history, winning Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance.

Released on May 4, 2024, by Interscope Records, Not Like Us was a highlight of the diss track feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. It dropped approximately fourteen hours after Lamar's Meet the Grahams, doubling down on his claims of calling Drizzy a p*dophile. The song received widespread critical acclaim and became K Dot's fourth number-one song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

The ceremony turned into a Not Like Us sing-along when the song was announced as the winner of Record of the Year. Among the celebrities who joined in were Taylor Swift and Beyonce. As Kendrick's name was announced, Taylor could be seen screaming and dancing with a glass in hand, particularly during the iconic part:

"Why you trollin' like a bi*ch? Ain't you tired?/ Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor"

Fans on X commented on Taylor Swift's reaction at the 2025 Grammys. X user @spinznah opined that Drake would "sneak diss" several celebrities in his next song, writing:

"Drake about to sneak dissed 500+ people on his next song."

Several netizens mentioned Drake in their reactions to the surfaced clip.

"Drake is writing the lawsuit as we are speaking," quipped another.

"Taylor always fw’d kendrick so she alright wimme," opined another user on X.

"Drake said she was the biggest in the game 😂😂😂😂😂 the shakedown continues," joked a person.

Jokes on Drake continued to come in, with one user writing:

"Drake about to nuke the whole place."

"Just in Taylor Swift fans can finally like rap," commented another.

"She just gained a fan on god lmaooo," wrote another user.

"She family. SHE LOVE RESPECT KENDRICK REAL PURE Taylor knows ball so for that I like her," a fan announced on X.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"Drake gotta accept his fate," a user commented.

"Taylor getting sued!!!!" quipped another.

"Need a verse for the swiftieeeees," inferred another user on X.

When Kendrick Lamar was crowned Number 1 Pop Star of 2024, with Taylor Swift in the Top 5

Kendrick Lamar was named the Number 1 Pop Star of 2024 in Billboard's list of Greatest Pop Stars. The list featured renowned singers such as Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and Jelly Roll.

Billboard announced Kendrick Lamar as the Number 1 Pop Star of 2024 on their official website, writing:

“Kendrick Lamar’s 2024 was about many things, but first and foremost, it was all about him letting people know just what he’s capable of. It was essentially the thesis statement behind the biggest song of his year (“Sometimes you gotta pop out and show n—as”), with a sentiment that also ended up offering the title to the centerpiece event of his year.”

2024 was a landmark year in Kendrick Lamar's professional career. From multiple record-breaking diss tracks to iconic hip-hop numbers, he created multiple memorable moments for his massive fanbase.

Fans expected the Compton rapper to go big in 2024 after the success of his Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers Tour in 2023. After a quiet first two months, Lamar released his first hip-hop track of 2024 along with Metro Boomin' and Future. Titled Like That, the track topped Billboard's Hot 100. It was followed by Euphoria, Lamar's first official Drake diss track, released on April 30.

Within the next seven days, he released three more chart-busting diss tracks—6:16 in LA, Meet the Grahams, and Not Like Us.

Kendrick Lamar announced a one-off concert on June 20, 2024, following the success of Not Like Us. Titled Ken & Friends: The Pop Out Concert, it was held at the Kia Forum and attended by several A-listers from the hip-hop industry. The concert saw K Dot performing Not Like Us live for the first time.

In September, Kendrick was officially unveiled as the headliner for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show by the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation.

"What the deal everybody? My name Kendrick Lamar and I'll be performing at Super Bowl 59. Will you be pullin' up? I hope so... You know there's only one opportunity to win the championship. No round 2's." Kendrick Lamar stated in his announcement video.

In November 2024, Kendrick dropped GNX—his first full-length album in six years. The LP featured collaborators like DJ Mustard, SZA, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, and more.

After the Grammy sweep, Kendrick will headline the Super Bowl halftime show next Sunday along with SZA at Caesars Superdome.

