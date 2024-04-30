"She's the music industry": Taylor Swift creates history by claiming top 14 spots on Billboard Hot 100 chart 

Taylor Swift has set yet another record as her songs from The Tortured Poets Department have claimed 14 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. The chart lists the songs from all genres currently popular weekly.

Luminate tracks listeners’ streaming activities on digital music platforms, airplay points on radio songs or audience impressions, and compiles sales data to deduce the ranking of the songs for Billboard Hot 100 every week.

“Fortnight”, Taylor’s track from TTPD featuring Post Malone has topped the chart this week along with other songs from this album securing 13 more spots. The ranking order goes as follows:

"Fortnight" feat. Post Malone “Down Bad” “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” “The Tortured Poets Department” “So Long, London” “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” “But Daddy I Love Him” “Florida!!!” feat. Florence + The Machine “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” “Guilty as Sin?” “Fresh Out the Slammer” “loml” “The Alchemy” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

Previously, the songstress has been the only artist to dominate the top-10 spots on the chart with her tenth studio album Midnights, released in October 2022, led by "Anti-Hero".

However, with The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift has created history as the first artist to occupy all 14 spots at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The singer quote-tweeted Billboard Charts' X post on the same and appreciated herself for outdoing her own record.

Elon Musk commented on Taylor's post and wrote that even though he's not the target audience, he's impressed by her achievement.

Fans of the singer also congratulated the singer, with a fan page Taylor Throwbacks responding to Elon's comment by calling her the "music industry".

Taylor Swift's TTPD Billboard Hot 100 rankings, streams, and sales

Alongside the 14 songs from TTPD claiming the top spots on #Hot100, all the other songs from this album also made it to the chart this week. Additionally, “Cruel Summer” from her seventh studio album Lover secured 41st place on the chart.

“Fortnight” is Taylor Swift’s 12th track to dominate the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100. She tied five other female artists, including Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Madonna, The Supremes and Whitney Houston as the most leading hits on the chart’s archives. Taylor surpasses Houston on this list and ties The Supremes and Madonna.

A total of 263 songs from the 34-year-old singer’s collection have made entries on the Hot 100, with 59 of them claiming their spots among the top-10.

This is the most songs by a female artist to make the Billboard Hot 100, and the second-most altogether, after Drake’s 330. With all 31 songs from her TTPD album and “Cruel Summer” making the Hot 100 list, Taylor Swift also becomes the first female artist to have the most songs on the chart in a week.

“Fortnight”, which entered the Billboard Hot 100’s 65-year history as the 1,170th No. 1 track, amassed 31.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, 76.2 million official streams and sold 19,000 records in the U.S. between April 19-25.

Among Taylor Swift’s 12 Hot 100 No. 1s, “Fortnight” is the second chart-leading track where she collaborated with another artist. The first was “Bad Blood” from the Deluxe version of her 2014 album 1989 featuring Kendrick Lamar. A recap of the 12 tracks:

“Fortnight,” feat. Post Malone* “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)* “Cruel Summer” “Anti-Hero”* “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”* “Willow”* “Cardigan”* “Look What You Made Me Do” “Bad Blood” feat. Kendrick Lamar “Blank Space” “Shake It Off”* “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

Among these 12 tracks, 7 (marked with *) were No. 1 Hot 100 debuts. Taylor tied Ariana Grande with this ranking as the most No. 1 debuts by a female artist. Overall, Drake tops the ranking with 9 debuts.

Apart from debuts, Taylor Swift has seven Hot 100 No. 1 songs overall in the 2020s, tying Drake for the most in this decade. BTS and Ariana Grande follow them with six No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100.