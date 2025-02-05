"Kendrick Lamar could never stand next to Drake" - Trick Daddy weighs in on the former's multiple wins at the Grammys

Hip-hop artist Trick Daddy appeared on the latest broadcast of The Beat Miami radio show on February 4 and claimed Kendrick Lamar should not have won a Grammy in one particular category. He further mentioned that K-Dot could never “stand next” to his rap rival, Drake.

“What I don’t agree with last night is why they gave Kendrick Lamar the song of the year. I know why. They not like us. ‘Cause BET would never give that award up. And what I was saying to clarify everything was I don’t think that Kendrick Lamar's song was the song of the year,” Trick Daddy shared.

The Miami rapper and reality TV personality continued:

“I don’t think Kendrick Lamar and Drake have no, they have nothing in common to be battled against each other. I think this is against our art form... I think verses were enough… If you doing verses, Kendrick Lamar could never stand next to Drake. Everybody knows that. So, like, it makes no sense.”

Trick Daddy, whose real name is Maurice Samuel Young, also asserted that the comparison between K-Dot and Drizzy was futile and their apparent competition was overhyped and one-sided. He also left a message for up-and-coming artists saying everybody was in it together and urged them to do their “thing” and “stay away from the beef.”

Kendrick won the Song of the Year award at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night for his Drake diss track, Not Like Us.

Kendrick Lamar won 5 Grammys for Not Like Us

The 67th annual Grammy Awards was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2. During the ceremony, Kendrick appeared wearing a Canadian tuxedo aka a denim-on-denim outfit comprising a pair of jeans and a matching jacket, accessorized with a denim baseball cap.

His fashion choice was deemed online as an alleged indirect shade towards his rap rival and Toronto artist, Drake. However, Lamar hasn’t confirmed or denied the same, yet. Meanwhile, Champagne Papi too hasn’t addressed the matter so far.

Notably, K-Dot was nominated in seven categories at this year’s Grammys out of which he won five. His Drake diss track Not Like Us won Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Performance, taking his Grammy wins to a total of 22.

In contrast, Drake skipped the 2025 Grammys and didn’t even submit to the ceremony for the last couple of years, meaning he wasn’t nominated. In 2021, he called out the Recording Academy for its “disconnect” for leaving out The Weeknd out of that year’s nomination. The following year, he withdrew his album Certified Lover Boy from the Grammys race.

Kendrick and Drake have been involved in an on-again off-again infamous rap feud since March 2024. While the former has dropped diss tracks including Like That, Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Meet the Grahams, and Not Like Us, Drizzy has released Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, Family Matters, and The Heart Part 6.

