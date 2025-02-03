What is a Canadian tuxedo? Meaning explored as fans notice alleged Drake shade while Kendrick Lamar takes home top honors at the Grammys

While rapper Kendrick Lamar won five awards at the 2025 Grammys, he is currently trending online for his fashion statement at the event. K-Dot was seen wearing a Canadian tuxedo, which refers to a matching denim top and bottom. He also sported a matching baseball cap.

Lamar’s outfit choice has now stirred a conversation on social media platforms with many theorizing that his Canadian tux was a subtle shade at his rap rival and Toronto rapper, Drake.

Some reactions to the rapper's outfit read:

“Kendrick winning both song of the year and record of the year, off a rap beef win, a week ahead of a Super Bowl performance… presented to you by Diana Ross… while wearing a Canadian tuxedo. Idk if we’ll ever witness anything like this ever again lol,” a fan wrote.

“‘Not Like Us’ swept the Grammys and Kendrick collected the awards wearing a Canadian tuxedo. This is poetic,” another fan wrote.

“Kendrick wearing a ‘Canadian Tuxedo’ is not lost upon me,” wrote another.

“LMFAO Kendrick is funny AF. He accepted his award for the greatest diss song of all time. in a CANADIAN TUXEDO,” a netizen wrote.

“Fashion is an unescapable part of any musical artist’s image and language. Kendrick sweeping the Grammys in a Canadian tuxedo… nothing’s accidental!” an individual wrote.

“Like this is insane. The euphoria connections. The Canadian tuxedo. Drake saying drop and give me 50 and saying ‘Kendrick opened his mouth someone give him a Grammy’ as a diss and then Kenny going 5-0 at the Grammys. This is divine intervention,” a user wrote.

So far, Drake has not addressed the matter.

All you need to know about Canadian tuxedo in wake of Kendrick Lamar’s Grammys look

When a denim shirt or jacket is worn with a pair of jeans, the ensemble is called a Canadian tuxedo. According to ELV Denim, the term originated in 1951 after the late American singer-actor Bing Crosby attempted to check into a hotel in Vancouver, Canada, but was refused entry due to his “double denim” outfit.

Art Cameron, the hotel clerk who denied Crosby entry, reportedly shared that the Hollywood star “looked like a bum” in the denim co-ord. At the time, the fabric had not become mainstream in Canada and was still perceived as something only worn by the working class, including rail workers, cowboys, and miners.

While Bing Crosby was soon recognized and let into the hotel, denim pioneers Levi Strauss & Co. quickly took up on it and turned it into a PR campaign. The company launched a customized denim tuxedo for the Going My Way star and paired it with their signature 501 jeans and a red corsage.

Not only that but the interior of the jacket had an embroidered leather patch reading, ‘Notice to All Hotel Men’, taking a direct dig at the Vancouver hotel and its staff.

Over the years, the Canadian tuxedo has been famously won by several celebrities across the globe. For instance, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake arrived in matching, his-and-her double denim attire at the MTV VMAs in 2014, as part of their couple look.

Musicians Rihanna, Marvin Gaye, Elvis Presley, Tupac Shakur, and Bruce Springsteen have all publicly worn the outfit to events. Princess Diana too donned a Canadian tuxedo. Meanwhile, apart from Levi’s, companies like Ralph Lauren and Dior have also tried their hands at making custom-made Canadian tuxes.

In brief, looking at Kendrick Lamar’s wins at the 2025 Grammys

At the 67th annual Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar won five out of seven categories in which he was nominated. His viral Drake diss track, Not Like Us won both Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The song also won in three other categories including Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Performance. This took K-Dot’s total Grammy Awards tally to 22. The Crompton rapper also paid tribute to Los Angeles in the aftermath of the devastating fires during one of his acceptance speeches.

K-Dot will be headlining the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Later, in April he will begin his Grand National Tour with SZA.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake exchanged diss tracks in the summer of 2024 as part of their rap battle.

