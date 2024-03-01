Designer Tuxedo brands exist to provide crisp tuxedo designs that exude sophistication and poise. Tuxedos, characterized by their typical satin or wool jackets in their iconic black colorway, have been recreated overtime, in varieties of designs, from neutral-toned colors to vibrant color schemes, by a wide range of fashion brands, adding their unique touches of creativity, giving this classic corporate wear a sleeker and more elegant look, while retaining its originality.

Selecting the perfect designer brands for tuxedos might seem a herculean task to novices and we have curated a list of such brands that have mastered the art of seamless tailoring through years of experience.

Check out our top picks of tuxedo brands below.

This article reflects the writer's opinion only. Do let us know in the comment section if we missed out on your favorite brands.

7 Best designer Tuxedo brands in 2024

1. Bonobos

American-based men's clothing brand, Bonobos, which started off as a subsidiary of Walmart and now a subsidiary of Express, Inc., is well-known for stylish shirts, trousers, swimwear and most importantly, well-detailed tuxedos. Bonobos tuxedos are renowned for their body-fitting designs and their top-notch button and lapel detailings promoting a retro, yet trendy appeal. Also, to make purchasing as easy as possible, this brand makes use of a user-friendly interface, enabling individuals to peruse a variety of available options, with options for payment in installments, which are also interest-free.

2. Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers from New York is a global phenomenon. The luxury brand is renowned for tuxedos presented in a variety of colorways sleek designs. Additionally, the age-long brand's status has significantly propelled through the years, with different presidents of the United States photographed in the brand's sleek collections of dinner suits. Celebrities like George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Stephen Colbert and others are known to be some of the brand's most loyal customers.

3. Charles Tyrwhitt

It's impossible to talk about top designer tuxedo brands without including one of Britain's most revered fashion brands, Charles Tyrwhitt. The British brand's series of tuxedos are recognized for their exquisite designs featuring elegant-looking satin materials, crafted in designs that pay homage to contemporary styles. Also, size variations have played a key role in captivating the attention of individuals within and outside Europe, due to the long list of sizes of dress suits that the brand has to offer.

4. Tom Ford

This eponymous brand, established in the early 2000s, has earned itself a good reputation in the fashion industry for its luxury clothing products. Tom Ford tuxedos marry classic designs with contemporary iterations for a suave look. The designer tuxedo brand has worked with famous faces like Bradley Cooper for red carpet events. Tom Ford tuxedos feature well-tailored satin, velvet, or wool materials, making them sought-after by celebrities.

5. Gucci

It is widely known that one can never go wrong with a touch of French elegance and the Gucci brand is proof of that. Just as Gucci has always maintained a reputation for creating fashionable pieces, its lineup of tuxedos is no exception, as they embody a luxurious and red carpet-worthy appeal. The designer tuxedo brand boasts creations that give off sensational appearances that will leave a long-lasting impression on the beholder.

6. Prada

This multi-billion dollar fashion company has attained a landmark in fashion, as a result of its endearing leather products, fragrance line, footwear, and ready-to-wear clothing. The brand's tuxedos are flagship products featuring vibrant and eye-catching designs. The Prada brand's tuxedos are also durable, ensuring that individuals enjoy their money's worth.

7. Brioni

All through the years, Brioni tuxedos have been considered some of the best tuxedos on the market. The brand's tuxedos are timeless and elegant and have been spotted on Brad Pitt on a few occasions. The brand's tuxedos boast breathable and quality materials that are designed to exude a sophisticated flair when worn.

The designer tuxedo brand provides custom-made options for individuals who seek one-of-a-kind designs.

These designer tuxedo brands have earned reputations for always delivering top-notch designs for their high profile clientele.