Gucci gold sneakers aren't just footwear; they've evolved into fashion statements and wearable art. The luxury brand redefined the tapestry of the sneaker game with its dazzling and vast collection of gold-colored kicks.

Gucci's gold-colored sneakers are colorways of some of their flagship sneakers. The list below delves into the world of Gucci sneakers and unveils the five best gold colorways to avail in 2024.

From the timeless elegance of the white and gold combination to the statement-making color mix, this list caters to the different tastes of fashion-forward individuals looking to add a pair to their wardrobe.

5 best Gucci gold sneakers to avail in 2024

1. Women's Mac 80 sneaker

The Women's Mac 80 sneaker (Image via Gucci)

These Gucci gold sneakers are retro-inspired and come in a low-top silhouette and timeless design. This silhouette was released in April 2023 in different colorways. This pair is crafted from leather and fabric materials and comes in a white and gold colorway. The shoe features an upper in metallic gold leather with an off-white fabric insert, an interlocking G embroidery that is unique to the brand, a round toe design, a white rubber midsole and grey outsole, Gucci embroidery, and a white lace closure. The shoes are sold for $990 on the brand's online store.

2. Mark Ronson Icon-Temporary sneaker

The Mark Ronson Icon-Temporary sneaker (Image via TheRealreal)

This pair of sneakers is the brainchild of the iconic collaboration between Gucci and the creative DJ and producer Mark Ronson. This silhouette is crafted from leather and comes in gold, red, black, and white colorways. It features an upper in metallic gold leather with an embroidered black and red strap on both sides, a slightly elevated platform sole, a white midsole and black outsole, a round toe design, a web accent, and a lace-up closure.

This pair is perfect for fashion-forward individuals who appreciate bold designs. The contrasting panels and rock-and-roll design make it an eye-catching piece. These Gucci gold sneakers are sold for $420 on The RealReal.

3. Sylvie Web Accent Leather Wedge sneakers

The Sylvie Web Accent Leather Wedge sneakers (Image via TheRealreal)

This pair of Sylvie web accent wedge sneakers is a perfect combination of style and luxury that makes it head-turning footwear, ensuring they add a touch of glamour to every ensemble. Crafted from leather, the luxury sneakers are dressed in a gold and rainbow colorway and feature a low top silhouette, an exaggerated elevated platform sole, a round toe design, a rainbow-colored sole, padded insides, an embroidered black and red strap on both sides and a lace top closure. The Gucci gold sneakers are sold for $281.25 on The RealReal online store.

4. Web Accent Leather sneakers

The Web Accent Leather sneakers (Image via TheRealreal)

This pair of sneakers is a blend of comfort and luxury, exuding elegance and elevating any ensemble. Crafted from leather, this pair of kicks comes in a gold, red, black, and white colorway. The shoe features a low-top silhouette, an upper in gold leather with a red and black embroidered stripe on its sides, an eye-catching bold embroidered flower from the front to the back of the shoe, a white rubber sole, and lace-up closure. The shoe is sold for $345 on The RealReal online store.

5. Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers

The Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers (Image via StockX)

This pair of kicks is a product from the 2022 collaborations between Gucci and the Adidas brand. Made from leather material, the shoes come in a gold, black, and red colorway. It features a golden leather upper with brushes of black, three black stripes unique to the Adidas brand, a translucent rubber sole with an embossed Gucci logo, and a red lace-up closure. These Gucci gold sneakers are sold for $854 on StockX.

These Gucci gold sneakers are finely crafted and tell stories of Gucci's rich history.