7 best luxury sneakers for women to avail in 2024

Over the years luxury sneakers from high-end fashion brands like Dior, Gucci, Fendi, Dolce and Gabbana, Burberry, and others have become wardrobe staples for sneaker aficionados and fashion enthusiasts.

Women's luxury sneakers have always been seen as a symbol of class and elegance as a result of the sophisticated polish and quality materials like refined leather that go into their production.

With some popular mentions like the Dolce and Gabbana leather low-top sneakers, Burberry's new Albridge check low-top sneakers, the Gucci ace monogram canvas, and a lineup of others, 2024 promises a year filled with top-notch sneakers to catch the fancy of individuals that appreciate luxury and style.

Below is a carefully curated list of the seven best luxury sneakers for women to avail in 2024.

7 best luxury sneakers for women in 2024

1. Dolce and Gabbana leather low-top sneakers

The Dolce and Gabbana leather low-top sneakers (Image via Neiman Marcus)

These kicks come in a distinctive design that pays homage to contemporary sneaker designs but with a flair for modernity. The sneakers feature an upper dressed in a polished black leather material, accented by the crisp and neat white detailings of the laces, tongue, outsole, and insole.

Also, the brand's attention to detail is displayed on the metallic-silvered heel tab, which adds a touch of luxury to the overall design of the sneakers.

These vintage-inspired shoes are priced at $594 in Neiman Marcus online store.

2. Gucci Ace Monogram Canvas

The Gucci Ace Monogram Canvas (Image via Neiman Marcus)

These shoes are embodied with a brownish leather material, with the iconic Gucci interlocking motif embossed.

Additionally, the "three-striped design" that the brand is well-known for is embellished in red and green hues on both sides of the sneakers, while the accentuations on the sturdy rubber outsole, laces, and insole effortlessly complete the look of the shoes.

These luxury sneakers are priced at $770 at Neiman Marcus.

3. The Waren frayed denim slip-on sneakers

The Waren frayed denim slip-on sneakers (Image via Neiman Marcus)

These visually appealing slip-on shoes are the brand's fresh take on creating sneakers from denim materials. The design of the kicks features a well-constructed upper enveloped in a blue denim fabric, with tonal elastic gores embedded on both sides of the sneakers, allowing for easy wear and removal.

The sturdy sole, in a white hue, solidifies the timeless design of the shoes. These sneakers are priced at $330 at Neiman Marcus.

4. The Fendi match mixed sneakers

The Fendi match mixed sneakers (Image via Neiman Marcus)

These mid-cut sneakers are crafted from a quality white leather material overlayed by a creamy-toned leather fabric.

Additionally, the furry lining that runs from the inner to the collar provides ankle support and cushioning to the feet, while the gum rubber sole, in a two-toned colorway of off-white and brown, aids impact absorption and stability.

The Fendi mid-top leather sneakers are priced at $1,050 at Neiman Marcus.

5. Off-white 5.0 Off-court Tricolored

The Off-white 5.0 Off-court Tricolored (Image via Neiman Marcus)

The design of these sneakers is a nod to Off-white's unwavering dedication to releasing fashionable and highly comfortable sneakers. The design of the shoes features a neatly constructed upper dressed in a seamless blend of leather and smooth suede fabric. It has a primarily whitish upper color scheme, with splashes of blue and brown hues strategically embellished around the sneakers.

These color-block designed shoes are priced at $535 on Neiman Marcus.

6. The Vince Waren mixed leather

The Vince Waren mixed leather (Image via Neiman Marcus)

These chunky-looking shoes are built from a combo of suede and leather materials in a color palette of white, light brown, and green hues. The whitish high-rise platform rubber outsole not only complements the color scheme of the upper but ensures optimum stability.

These luxury sneakers are priced at $250 at Neiman Marcus.

7. The Burberry New Albridge Check

The Burberry New Albridge Check (Image via Neiman Marcus)

The design of the sneakers features a minimalistic yet visually appealing aesthetics that can be seen with the brownish check patterned cotton fabric that envelopes the upper, with striking contrasts of the whitish outsole and laces.

These luxury sneakers are priced at $590 at Neiman Marcus.

Luxury sneakers offer premium quality and are also a worthwhile investment as they guarantee a good return for the money spent.