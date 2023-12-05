5 best Adidas sneaker technologies of all time

Adidas, which has been around since 1924, has been a leading shoe company that has always emphasized technological innovation. The company's founder, Adolf Dassler, got his start in his mother's kitchen sink. With the increasing popularity of the label, its primary goal became to offer shoes that would boost athletes' efficiency and performance. The German firm had great success in establishing its name as an industry standard in performance footwear.

A watershed moment came in 1928 when Lina Radke, using Adidas running shoes, won the gold medal at the Olympics. In the years that followed, the company ramped up its inventive efforts, expanding into new areas of sports footwear. Team Three Stripes has been providing revolutionary footwear innovations ever since. Five of the brand's best technologies are detailed here.

Adidas Adiprene and four other trailblazing sneaker technologies introduced by the brand in past years

1) Adidas Boost

Adidas Boost technology is a proprietary cushioning system integrated into select Adidas sneaker models. The sneaker is constructed using thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), a material that is molded into numerous small pellets. These pellets are fused together to form a midsole that offers a soft and responsive feel.

The Adidas Boost technology is specifically engineered to enhance energy return and deliver optimal comfort to the wearer while also effectively adapting to various temperatures and environmental conditions.

This technology emerged through a collaborative effort with BASF, a renowned German chemical company. Its initial debut took place in 2013 with the introduction of the Energy Boost running shoe.

Expand Tweet

Adidas has incorporated boost technology into several of its models, including the Ultraboost, NMD, and Futurecraft 4D. Boost technology is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and sought-after features of Adidas sneakers. It has garnered praise from both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

2) Primeknit

Expand Tweet

Adidas' Primeknit technology makes it possible to make shoe uppers out of a single piece of knitted fabric. It was modeled after a glove that had the unusual combination of stability and flexibility achieved by weaving thermoplastic strands.

In 2010, the first Primeknit shoe prototype was developed through a collaboration between Adidas and furniture designer Alexander Taylor.

Primeknit employs a constant length of yarn to precisely produce the right quantity of fabric for the top, reducing material waste. The seamless, sock-like fit conforms to the contours of the foot, resulting in a breathable and lightweight shoe.

Expand Tweet

Because various sections of the upper can be knitted in different ways, varying degrees of support and flexibility are provided. Due to its dyeability, it opens up additional possibilities for personal expression and variation.

The 2012 debut of the limited-edition running shoe known as the adiZero Prime marked the first use of Primeknit technology in a sneaker. Since then, many of the brand's best-selling sneakers, including the UltraBoost, Futurecraft 4D, NMD, and others, have incorporated Primeknit technology.

An additional partnership utilizing Primeknit technology has been formed with Parley for the Oceans, a group that transforms ocean garbage into fibers for clothing.

3) Adiprene

Expand Tweet

Adidas employs Adiprene technology in its athletic footwear to optimize comfort and performance. Adiprene, a specialized cushioning material, has been incorporated into the heel section of the midsole to effectively mitigate the impact forces experienced during high-impact activities such as running and jumping.

The purpose of this feature is to effectively absorb and distribute shock upon impact, resulting in a more cushioned landing and minimizing stress on the heel and joints. The incorporation of Adiprene technology in the sneakers enhances their overall comfort, making them extremely helpful for individuals involved in running and high-impact sports.

Expand Tweet

Adidas has recently unveiled Adiprene+, an enhanced iteration of their technology that effectively absorbs impact while providing superior responsiveness and a lightweight feel. Adiprene, a versatile technology commonly found in running shoes, demonstrates the label's dedication to innovation and performance in a range of athletic footwear for different sports and activities.

4) Adidas Torsion System

Expand Tweet

In 1988, the company introduced the Torsion System, a technological advancement meant to enhance the functionality and wearability of its running shoes. A thermoplastic arch runs the length of the shoe from toe to heel, stabilizing and supporting the midfoot.

To adapt to various surfaces and decrease the likelihood of accidents, the Torsion System enables the foot to twist organically during the gait cycle. An additional benefit of the Torsion System is its energy return.

The ZX series, which caters to all kinds of runners and terrains, is only one of several Adidas models that have made use of the Torsion System. Various iterations of the Torsion System are included in the ZX series.

For example, the Torsion Edberg gives better stability and control with its curved arch that resembles a tennis racket, while the Torsion X delivers more flexibility and cushioning with its X-shaped arch.

Expand Tweet

Various technologies have been merged with the Torsion System. Among them, there is the Boost midsole, which stores and releases energy via hundreds of microscopic capsules, and the 4D midsole, which is 3D-printed with light and oxygen to create a unique lattice structure for every user. This torsion system works well with a wide variety of athletic and casual footwear.

5) Adidas Futurecraft 4D

Expand Tweet

The German shoe label's Futurecraft 4D is one of the most innovative and revolutionary technologies to hit the market in recent years. The Futurecraft 4D is a shoe that has a 3D-printed midsole composed of light and oxygen, thanks to Digital Light Synthesis technology created by Carbon, a Silicon Valley-based startup.

Light is projected via an oxygen-permeable glass into a liquid resin, which subsequently hardens into a lattice structure that can be adjusted for each wearer's foot form, movement, and preferences.

The shoe manufacturer is always looking for new ways to integrate data and digital manufacturing to create tailored and performance-enhancing footwear, and the Futurecraft 4D is a great innovation tool for that.

Expand Tweet

In this regard, the Futurecraft 4D STRUNG is a concept shoe that combines 3D printing with robotics, employing data to precisely place and weave minuscule threads of different specifications, resulting in a flawless and breathable top that responds to the movement of the foot.

The Futurecraft 4D reflects the company's desire to develop future sports, and it has received positive feedback from both critics and buyers.

Sneakers created by the Three Stripes are in great demand because of the team's persistent pursuit of excellence. Sneakerheads can look forward to receiving the same level of creativity and innovation from the brand going forward.