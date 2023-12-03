Nike Air Max Pulse "Lime" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Inc. is offering numerous enticing variations of the advanced Nike Air Max Pulse sneaker model that joined the brand’s Air Max inventory during the 2023 Air Max Day celebrations. For the latest makeover, this silhouette comes clad in a Smoke Grey outfit featuring Volt hits all over.

The new Nike Air Max Pulse “Lime” sneakers are anticipated to enter the footwear scene sometime during the next few weeks, as reported by Sneaker News. The official launch date, however, is currently kept under wraps. These shoes will be marked at a fixed price of $150 per pair. They will be sold by the offline and online sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected vendors.

Nike Air Max Pulse “Lime” shoes are decked in Smoke Grey ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

During the springtime of every calendar year, the longstanding Nike Air Max line is enhanced by the addition of a newly created Max Air cushioning model to the extensive lineup of enclosed Air units.

Following its launch in March of this year, the Air Max Pulse has maintained its focus on the development of its initial roster of designs, followed by the disclosure of a diverse assortment of materials as well as the possibility of partnerships.

One of the most remarkable creations that the 270-degree Air Max effort has ever achieved was recently produced, and it featured an infusion of the "Volt" logo. Even though it is one of the most lively colors offered by the manufacturer, this hue is utilized only sparingly, so as not to overpower the low-top trim material.

A lime treatment that is long-lasting binds to the Air Max bubble, which is encircled by a midsole that is white in color. This lime polish shines brightly on the pair of tongue tabs as well as the micro swooshes.

In other places, the upper portion of the shoe is covered in a single shade of "Smoke Grey," which provides a clear contrast to the "Anthracite" profile swooshes, in addition to outer sole units that are located beneath the foot.

On Swoosh's website, the newly designed Nike Air Max Pulse style is described as follows:

“Keeping it real, the Air Max Pulse pulls inspiration from the London music scene, bringing an underground touch to the iconic Air Max line. Its textile-wrapped midsole and vacuum-sealed accents keep 'em looking fresh and clean, while colours inspired by the London music scene give your look the edge.”

The model's cushioning technology is further explained by Team Swoosh:

“Point-loaded Air cushioning—revamped from the incredibly plush Air Max 270—delivers better bounce, helping you push past your limits.”

Keep an eye out for the Nike Air Max Pulse “Lime” sneakers that will be accessible in the next few weeks. Those who are looking to get their hands on these shoes are recommended to follow Swoosh’s official site or utilize the SNKRS app for regular updates on the arrival of this colorway.

Besides the aforementioned “Volt” colorway of the Nike Air Max Pulse, the Swoosh brand also offered some other interesting iterations, including “Triple Pink” and “Batman,” alongside joint pairs with Marcus Rashford. Nike's online and offline sites, as well as other connected vendors, will sell these colorways.