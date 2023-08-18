Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Static” shoes: Restock date, price, and more details explored 

The most prominent Adidas Yeezy sublabel has seen numerous releases this year, and the newest sneaker to join the brand's restocking inventory is the Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 "Static." In response to the phenomenal success of the major restock affair in May 2023 and the demand for new arrivals and restocks, Adidas will be introducing additional footwear items again in August.

The business previously offered two bundles of various well-known Yeezy line products, including the Yeezy Foam Runner, Yeezy Slide, Yeezy 350 V2, Yeezy 500, and others, on August 2nd and August 9th.

On August 21st, 2023, the highly sought-after Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 "Static" shoes will be made available once again. These sneakers will be sold by Adidas both online and offline, through the CONFIRMED app, as well as a variety of other linked retail stores. These shoes will be available in sizes for the entire family, including adults, elementary school students, and infants. These sneakers will cost $230, $160, and $140, respectively.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Static” shoes are adorned with reflective accents

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is the sixth collaborative design between Adidas and Kanye West, and it was introduced in 2016. The Yeezy Boost 350's V2 iteration featured a higher-cut, overlaid Primeknit upper with a noticeable stripe stating "SPLY-350." A more effective Adidas Boost sole was used with the updated top.

When West initially unveiled the Yeezy Boost 350 model, which was marketed as the 'Nike Roshe Killer', the entire world was not only intrigued but also eager to get their hands on these sought-after pair of Yeezy shoes.

Up until Kanye West and the Adidas brand split, which occurred in October 2022, the shoe company routinely released new hues of the sneaker design. Now, in 2023, Adidas is releasing the leftover inventory items.

Unlike previous 350s, the V2 "Static" one features a completely new Primeknit outer with patterns that appear to be scattered throughout the design plus a two-tone color scheme that resembles television static.

The sneaker's upper has been treated to luminous material with the addition of a set of two-tone 3M reflective rope laces. One of the major adjustments came to the lateral side stripe, which is now made of semi-translucent TPU and gives a glimpse inside the sneaker's inner workings as well as a window to see your preferred sock.

The pull-tab at the heel's back is a fan favorite and is made of white nylon featuring white stitching accents. An extended Boost cushioning component is housed underneath in the white semi-translucent rubber midsole, along with the white rubber outer sole unit finishes the design.

Set your reminders for the soon-to-be-restocked Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 “Static” shoes that will be accessible in the next few days. For those who can’t afford to miss out, you can get the CONFIRMED app for quick alerts on the shoe.