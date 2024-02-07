Why did Mark Ronson refuse to perform I'm Just Ken at the Oscars 2024? Reasons and conditions explored

I'm Just Ken, a power ballad produced by Barbie soundtrack producer, has been nominated for two Academy Awards. It shares the nomination for Best Original Song with What Was I Made For?, a collaboration between Billie Eilish and Finneas that has already been awarded a Golden Globe.

A shot from I'm Just Ken (Image via YouTube/JoBlo Movie Clips, 4:40)

As part of Greta Gerwig's box office phenomenon, Ryan Gosling recorded I'm Just Ken in the role of Ken. It was a viral hit and is currently under speculation about a live performance at the Academy Awards on March 10. On the contrary, Mark Ronson, producer of the soundtrack for Barbie and co-writer of the song, stated that he wouldn't be performing at the Oscars without Ryan Gosling.

Mark Ronson's refusal to perform I'm Just Ken at the Oscars 2024: Reasons and conditions explored

Canadian actor Gosling performed the song I'm Just Ken in the 2023 film Barbie. This song topped the Barbie soundtrack, a piece by composers Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. With over 100 million streams on Spotify and over three million views on YouTube, the song reached a milestone in August 2023.

Speaking with Variety on the 2024 Grammys red carpet presented by DIRECTV on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, Ronson answered about the potential performance.

"That would be great. Did he confirm to you? I want to know... It’s my dream! It’s my dream. No. I think if Ryan doesn’t do it then we’re not doing it."

He received further questions regarding Greta Gerwig's absence from the Oscars' Best Director category.

"I am certainly taken aback. In my opinion, she constructed an entirely new world that had not been previously revealed to us. However, I am certain she is thrilled to have received nominations for both the screenplay and the film. She is simply the most optimistic individual ever. It is somewhat motivating."

Furthermore, in a recent interview by W Magazine on performing I'm Just Ken at the 96th Academy Awards ceremony, Gosling stated,

"Well, I haven’t been invited. And I wasn’t thinking about it until now, and now it’s all I’m going to think about. Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?"

Additionally, I'm Just Ken positions itself against Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), penned by Scott George and featured in Killers of the Flower Moon, It Never Went Away, composed by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson and featured in American Symphony; and The Fire Inside, adapted from Flamin' Hot (a Cheetos-themed film) and written by Diane Warren.

Warren is renowned for not having won an Academy Award despite receiving 15 nominations. The one thing she did get was an honorary Oscar in 2022.

Gosling is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Ken in the 2023 live-action movie of the Mattel dolls. Hollywood was stunned when lead actress Margot Robbie in Barbie and director Greta Gerwig were not nominated for Best Actress and Best Director. The film was also nominated for Best Picture.

I'm Just Ken features electric guitar contributions from Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen, drums from Josh Freese, the most recent addition to Foo Fighters, and Gosling on vocals.

ABC will broadcast the Academy Awards on March 10.

