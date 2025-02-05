"Does this guy like Drake or hate him" — Netizens left confused after Kanye West seemingly supports Drizzy going up against UMG

Kanye West, also known as Ye, surprised fans after seemingly talking in favor of Drake during a recent podcast interview, The Download, with Justin Laboy on January 4, 2025.

West seemingly took Kendrick Lamar's side in his recent beef with Drake, even congratulating Lamar after his monumental win at the 2025 Grammys in a now-deleted Instagram post. Ye uploaded a picture of Lamar holding his five Grammy statues in a now-deleted Instagram post, captioning it "Gemini season," a reference to both rappers being Geminis.

During his podcast interview with Laboy, Ye talked about getting canceled and his bank accounts getting frozen in 2022. He compared his situation with Drake's ongoing defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (IMG) regarding Lamar's Grammy-winning track Not Like Us.

Trending

"They wanted to do everything to prove to me that I didn't have a right to say anything out loud that went against people who own the media, people who own the music industry. People that Drake is going up against right now, ironically," he said.

Expand Tweet

West's new interview left his fans baffled, with many wondering how the rapper felt about his rival, Drake. One user tweeted:

"Does this guy like Drake or hate him man I’m so confused."

Expand Tweet

Others agreed with this sentiment, wondering if Kanye West's recent remarks meant he supported Drake in his legal battle against UMG.

"So surely this would mean he would support Drake right?" one person questioned.

"Kanye never knows when to support or not," another person added.

"I feel like Ye want to support em but he don't want that fire again!" someone else speculated.

"I told yall he love Drake he just being a Gemini lol," another used commented.

Others wondered why Kanye West and Drake shared a rivalry, hoping the two rappers would "squash their beef" soon.

"Kanye still hasn’t told us what’s his issue with Drake. Is he jealous or what," one person wrote.

"I feel like he dont like him he respects him…..and understands but damnit I wish they would squash their beef man," another person added.

"In the last movie in the series the protagonist and his nemesis will finally team up and make that collab album im sure," someone else wrote.

Kanye West claimed Drake could come back after his beef with Lamar

Kanye West claimed that Drake could make a comeback after his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, likening him to NBA star Steph Curry. During the interview, host Justin Laboy asked Kanye West whether he believed Lamar "killed" Drake, to which Ye responded:

"Yeah, for now. You can’t ever count out Steph Curry. That man might get 200 points in one song."

Kanye West praised Drake for innovating in the rap industry, saying he advanced the genre, just as Kendrick Lamar is doing now with his recent wins.

However, he also praised Kendrick Lamar for his proficiency, adding that rappers who didn't learn from what Lamar was doing in his career right now might get wiped. He also proclaimed:

"If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose...Do not rap against Kendrick Lamar, unless you're a psycho genius like me."

In other news, Kanye West courted controversy after his red carpet appearance at the Grammys with his wife, Bianca Censori, who posed for pictures in a mesh skin-tight garment that left her fully exposed. According to Variety, the couple reportedly left the venue after walking the red carpet and did not attend the ceremony.

Kanye West is also working on his new album, Bully, which is reportedly expected to be released on North West's birthday (June 15) this year, as told by the rapper during his recent interview with Laboy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback