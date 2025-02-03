"Gemini season" — Kanye West shows love to Kendrick Lamar on Instagram after his Grammy wins

After Kendrick Lamar won five Grammys for Not Like Us, Kanye West took to Instagram to seemingly congratulate him. In a now-removed post on Instagram, Ye shared a photo of Lamar holding all his Grammy awards and wrote,

"Gemini season."

Expand Tweet

Trending

For the unversed, both Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West are Geminis, with each of their birthdays in June. While Lamar was born on June 17, 1987, Kanye's was born on June 8, 1977.

Recently, Ye didn't just share the photo to congratulate Lamar, he even spoke about his victory during an interview with Justin Laboy for The Download Podcast. According to Ye, Lamar defeated Ye's "nemesis" Drake, particularly after winning five Grammys for the diss track which was aimed at the Canadian rapper.

He then continued by comparing Drake with Wolverine who "goes away for a couple of films." He then recalled his own 2016 tracks Father Stretch My Hands and Rihanna's Work featuring Drake. Ye said:

"Damn man, it was really challenging for me to make Father Stretch My Hands, and different things and then you got Work, a top five song ever created in life. I'm like still doing the drums, bringing Metro on."

Expand Tweet

Kanye West then mentioned that Drake is "dead for now." Drizzy's dad, Dennis Graham, however, had a different point of view and claimed that he didn't "care enough" about the wins. Beating several prominent artists, Not Like Us won in the following categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video.

Kanye West arrived at the Grammys with his wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori arrived at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The duo, however, ended up in a scandal even before they could enter the venue.

As per reports by Variety, dated February 2, Bianca was wearing a black fluffy coat that she removed, eventually revealing her mesh skin-tight see-through slip outfit. Meanwhile, Ye was seen wearing an all-black outfit with a t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers along with dark black shades.

Variety further cited many speculations made online according to which the couple were escorted out of the event, following the revelation of the controversial outfit. Another source, however, negated these claims and argued that the couple just decided to leave after getting photos clicked on the red carpet.

Expand Tweet

No confirmation about what happened after getting photos clicked had been revealed by either Kanye or his wife Bianca.

Kanye West was nominated for his 2024 track Carnival, which also included other rappers like Ty Dolla Sign, Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti. The nomination reportedly was in the "Best Rap Song" category. He, however, lost to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback