HBO Max seemingly disses Drake after Kendrick Lamar takes home 5 Grammys for Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar's Grammy wins for his 2024 diss track Not Like Us have garnered massive attention among netizens. The track took home five Grammys including song and record of the year at the award ceremony that took place on February 2, 2025. Apart from Lamar's fans who expressed excitement over his victory, a tweet from HBO Max's official X account addressing the same caught netizens' eyes.

The video attached to the tweet included a younger version of Drake in a scene from the Canadian drama series Degrassi. For the unversed, Drizzy played a character named Jimmy Brooks on the show which was first aired back in 2001. In the latest video, Drake is seen saying:

"I thought you were trying way too hard to be profound. And you just lost the story."

The video then paused and a series of texts appeared on it. The texts read as follows:

"But he didn't lose best music video, best rap performance, best rap song, record of the year, song of the year."

The post soon went viral by garnering more than 2 million views as well as over 16K likes, since it was uploaded on February 3, 2025. Many netizens further reshared the video and claimed that HBO too was seemingly dissing the Canadian rapper after Kendrick Lamar's wins. The caption of the tweet made by HBO read:

"Someone is handing Kendrick a Grammy right now."

Kendrick Lamar had previously targetted Drake in Big Sean's 2013 track Control

While last year's rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar had captured all the possible limelight, this wasn't the first time that the latter targeted the One Dance artist. According to an article by US Magazine, published on February 3, 2025, the duo had a decent beginning.

However, Lamar took a dig at Drake in Big Sean's Control. In his verse of the song, Kendrick addressed rappers including Drake, J. Cole, Pusha T, Wale, and several others by rapping:

"I got love for you all but I'm tryna murder you n*ggas/ Tryna make sure your core fans never heard of you n*ggas/ They dont wanna hear not one more noun or verb from you n*ggas."

At the time, Drake even responded to it during an interview with Billboard on August 30, 2023. He described the verses as an "ambitious thought." The Canadian rapper further stated:

"I know good and well that Kendrick’s not murdering me, at all, in any platform. So when that day presents itself, I guess we can revisit the topic."

Later, in 2013, Drake told Vibe that he had no ill feelings for Kendrick Lamar. As for the diss track that happened last year, the rappers made several personal remarks in their diss tracks. In Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar called Drizzy a "p*dophile."

In a video reposted by The Art of Dialogue on X on February 3, Dennis Graham, Drake's father, told a TikTok user how he felt about Not Like Us winning so many awards. Dennis added that he didn't "care enough" about it.

Released last year, Not Like Us became one of the most popular diss tracks exchanged during the much-sensationalized rap beef between Lamar and Drake. The official music video for the track was released in July 2024 and currently has more than 200 million views on YouTube. The official audio, on the other hand, was viewed over 190 million times on YouTube as of February 3.

