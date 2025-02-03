"Bruh not even here to accept his own awards" — Internet reacts to DJ Mustard accepting 3 Grammys for Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar bagged five awards at the 2025 Grammys for his hit diss track Not Like Us. Three of those awards were in the categories of Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Song ahead of the prime-time telecast of the event. The rapper also won Best Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the 2025 Grammys.

At the award function held on January 2, 2025, DJ Mustard, who produced Lamar's diss track on Drake, went on stage three times to accept the award on the rapper's behalf.

Accepting the awards, DJ Mustard thanked Lamar and his creative communications company pgLang. Additionally, the producer mentioned that they were just getting started by stating “Three. Let’s get it.”

Netizens were quick to take to X to comment on Mustard accepting the Grammys on behalf of Lamar wherein an X user tweeted:

"bruh not even here to accept his own awards. 🔥🔥"

"This ni**a mustard never been so happy lol" an X user commented

"I love that Mustard got to do it in Kendrick's absence ♥️ "another X user mentioned

"These speeches are hella funny😭😭😭 "an internet user stated

"Let the PRODUCER get LOVE and give shotouts! Already!!💯 "another internet user said

Additionally, fans of the rapper praised him for winning in five categories at the 2025 Grammys:

"Only my goat can sweep and not even show up 😂😂😂" an X user tweeted

"Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone hand him a Grammy right now" a netizen commented

"Already sweeping n the official show ain't even start yet" another netizen mentioned

"We can change and restore this city"- Kendrick Lamar in his acceptance speech at the 2025 Grammys

According to a report by Just Jared dated February 2, 2025, during his acceptance speech for the Record of the Year category at the 2025 Grammys, Kendrick Lamar dedicated the award to Compton, Long Beach, Hollywood, Englewood, and San Bernardino.

The rapper called those places his "neck of the woods," adding that they held him down since he was in the studio trying to write the best raps and writing ones like Not Like Us.

Commenting on the contribution of the places he mentioned in his career, Kendrick Lamar said:

“I can’t give enough thanks to these places that I rolled around since high school. Most importantly, the people and the families out in the Palisades and Altadena. This is a true testament that we can change and restore this city. Keep rocking. My boy Mustard, where you at?…I ain’t got nothing to say but West Siiiiiiiiiiide!”

Additionally, shortly after sweeping the award for Record of the Year, Kendrick Lamar came from backstage to accept his second award presented by Diana Ross, and mentioned that he was "starstruck".

After letting his crew put forth their thoughts on the win, Lamar paid a tribute to West Coast artists like G Malone, Bad Lucc, K-Bo, Problem, and Daylyt stating that "these are the cats that inspired me to be the MC I am today,”

The rapper added:

“Schoolboy, J-Roc, Ab-Soul, this is what it’s about, man. Because at the end of the day, nothing more powerful than rap music — I don’t care what it is. We are the culture.”

In his acceptance speech at the 2025 Grammys, Kendrick Lamar offered a message to the young artists stating that he hopes they respect the art form because that will get them where they need to go.

