"Kendrick has no money Drake is coming for" — Azealia Banks addresses rumors of Drizzy dropping lawsuit against UMG

On February 3, Azealia Banks addressed rumors about Drake withdrawing his lawsuit against UMG. An X user with the username @Sir_Bungus claimed that the case had been "dropped" and that it was a "fake case."

"Drake fans quiet now... Case is dropped & it was a fake case 😂. Yall look crazy ngl," the user wrote.

Azealia soon responded to this tweet, which garnered about a million views. In her tweet, she clarified that the rumors about dropping the suit were untrue.

"It’s not dropped. Kendrick has no money Drake is coming for. There are two extremely valid defamation lawsuits against UMG still brewing that Drake will definitely win if Kendrick gets his a** on that superbowl stage and says anything about 'a minor.'"

In the tweet, Azealia further mentioned that if Kendrick decided to even hint at talking about "p*dophilia" on the stage, "all f*cking hell will break lose." Further in the tweet, Azealia Banks said that making such claims against someone just for the sake of a rap battle was wrong.

Azealia Banks' tweet about Drake's lawsuit against UMG (Photo via @azealiaslacewig/X)

She continued that if Kendrick had evidence to make connections between Drake and the p*dophilia claims in Not Like Us, he should have gone to the cops. In the conclusion of the tweet, Azealia said:

"Kendrick is all the way a trash bag in this situation, there is zero merit to any of his actions and somebody is going to end up paying for that. U don’t just accuse someone of being a p*dophile."

She even suggested that Kendrick Lamar made fun of kids who were s*xually assaulted. Azealia's tweet received more than 620K views and over 4,500 likes within less than 24 hours since it was shared on X.

Drake filed an 81-page federal lawsuit against UMG on January 15, 2025

In his lawsuit, the Canadian rapper had claimed that Universal Music Group spread a false narrative about him by promoting Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, in which he was described as a p*dophile.

According to the case documents obtained by TODAY.com, Drizzy sought nominal, punitive, and compensatory damages, "including general, actual, consequential, and special damages, in an amount to be determined at trial." The rapper reportedly requested the judge clarify that the claims and statements made in the track were false.

Kendrick and Drake are signed to UMG but under different divisions. While Lamar is signed to Interscope, Drizzy has been signed to the Republic Records division. As per TODAY.com, Drake's legal team claimed that the rapper held UMG "accountable" for promoting the allegedly wrong message through the diss track.

The lawsuit even cited instances of alleged violence surrounding Drake, claiming that they were the results of the apparently false claims made in the diss. While Drizzy filed the suit against UMG, it was particularly mentioned that there were no charges against the track's artist, Kendrick Lamar.

