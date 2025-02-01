"This looks like a Super Sweet Sixteen party" — Internet reacts to Drake performing "Rich Baby Daddy" for fans in Melbourne

Drake, who is currently preparing for his upcoming Anita Max Win Tour, arranged a secret gig in Melbourne on Friday. During the event, he sang karaoke before 100 guests as well as 30 members of his exclusive entourage and security, as reported by Pedestrian.

The Canadian rapper reached Melbourne on January 9, 2025, before the beginning of his tour on February 4, with the first show set to be conducted in Perth. According to the outlet, the low-key gig happened at Le Club, which is located in the basement of a French eatery Maison Bâtard.

He sang several other tracks like Pipe Down, Faithful, and Trust Issues. Meanwhile, a video of the rapper performing at the secret gig got circulated on social media. In the clip, he could be seen singing Rich Baby Daddy to his exclusive audience.

Several users further reacted to the viral video on X, formerly known as Twitter. Here are some popular responses found on the platform. A user (@RevereRomance) tweeted:

"This looks like a Super Sweet Sixteen party lol."

Another netizen wrote:

"That's an interesting demographic of 'fans' lmao."

"What is there, like 8 people at this show?" joked another one.

"So we just gonna use the word performing for anything now huh 💀," added a tweet.

"Yooooo this is bad…." read another one.

While many joked about Drake's secret gig and the audience present at the event, some of them expressed genuine excitement. A user tweeted:

"Drake live hits different."

The guest list of this exclusive gig reportedly also included the restaurant owner Chris Lucas, along with his wife and daughters. Bianca Roccisano and 25 Miss Universe contestants were reportedly invited to the event as well. Herald Sun reached out to Lucas about the event.

He, however, claimed to have been "sworn to secrecy" and refrained from revealing much details. Lucas further said:

"It’s a testament to one of the coolest new clubs this country has ever seen, which was built for this purpose to attract the big names."

Exploring more about Drake's upcoming Anita Max Win Tour

The Anita Max Win Tour is Drake's seventh concert tour which is set to begin next month in Perth. The final show is set to happen on March 16, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. The rapper is going to cover a number of places including Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

Drizzy has been keeping his fans updated since the time he landed in Australia, through his regular Instagram stories. According to Tone Deaf, this tour would be the rapper's first Australian tour since 2017.

While no confirmation about any important guests during the concerts has been made yet, fans have been speculating, according to the outlet with assumptions ranging from Lil Wayne to DJ Gordo as the special guest. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the much awaited tour, about to begin soon.

