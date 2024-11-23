"I shall destroy if disturbed": Lil Wayne claps back at Kendrick Lamar in viral tweet post GNX Super Bowl lyrics diss

In Kendrick Lamar's latest release, the rapper made references to several other artists including Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne. While he explained that he was hurt when Dogg reposted Taylor Made Freestyle, Lamar said that Wayne was dissatisfied when Lamar got the chance to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

In Wacced Out Murals, a hit song from GNX, Lamar rapped:

"Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down."

He further rapped:

"Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me/ All these n****s agitated, I'm just glad they showin' they faces/ Quite frankly, plenty artists, but they outdated/ Old-ass flows, tryna convince me that you they favorite."

While fans seemed to be enjoying the track and the album, Lil Wayne didn't seem to be quite happy. On November 23, a day after the release of the album, Wayne took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote that his "kindness" shouldn't be considered "weakness." In the viral tweet, Lil Wayne wrote:

"Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction,not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love."

The tweet got so popular in such less time that it garnered more than 4 million views and over 70,000 likes.

For Snoop Dogg, Lamar rapped:

"Snoop posted 'Taylor Made,' I prayed it was the edibles/ I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go."

Lil Wayne had previously expressed his take on the choice of Kendrick Lamar as being the one headlining the event to be held in New Orleans

In September, Lil Wayne shared a video on Instagram and spoke about his disappointment with not being selected as the one to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. He then said:

"I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position. I thought there was nothing better than that spot, that stage, that platform, in my city. So it hurt, it hurt a whole lot."

Wayne further continued that the decision had "broken" him and his audience and helped him a lot during the time to cope with the situation. Wayne again spoke about the matter during the 2024 Lil Weezyana Fest earlier this month. At this event, he added that he had always wanted to be able to perform infront of his mom at the Super Bowl.

Wayne continued that he had worked quite hard to get to where he is now. He then addressed the cheering crowd during the festival and said that this couldn't be "taken" away from him.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar's fans have been filled with excitement after his sudden release happened on November 22, 2024. The songs have been receiving massive recognition from fans.

