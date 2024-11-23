What did Ralfy The Plug say about Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out show? Rapper praises K-Dot album GNX despite past comments

Kendrick Lamar has recently shocked his fans with his sudden release of his sixth studio album GNX. The latest album has garnered massive responses and even appreciation from a lot of people. Some unexpected names too appreciated the album, which included DJ Akademiks and Ralfy The Plug, as per reports by HotNewHipHop.

In July, Ralfy appeared on Dejon Paul's Rap Report Card Podcast. He then commented about Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out Show, and said:

"There was probably a lot of people on that stage that probably don't like Drakeo."

Ralfy primarily spoke about his late brother Drakeo not being acknowledged at Kendrick's concert. For those unversed, Drakeo has been considered a very significant artist of the West Coast. Despite past criticism, Ralfy took to X, formerly known as Twitter on November 23, and spoke about Lamar's new album.

In the tweet, he wrote:

"I ain't gone lie this new tape is kdot not Kendrick or Kenny he came kdot on that tape 🔥and he got some 🏆s on there 🫡."

The tweet went quite viral garnering more than 47k views and over 1,500 likes, within less than 24 hours since the date of upload. As for the latest album, fans too seemed quite excited with the sudden release.

Songs like Wacced Out Murals and Squabble Up have become hits too. In the album, Lamar had made several references to all the events that happened surrounding him this year. This included him seemingly referring to Snoop Dogg, Drake, and Lil Wayne in the album.

What did Ralfy The Plug say about Kendrick Lamar?

While Ralfy The Plug appreciated Kendrick Lamar's latest released album, he didn't seem to be a lot favorable to Lamar a few months back. As aforementioned, Ralfy made an appearance on Dejon Paul's podcast in July 2024.

According to Ralfy, he felt that while artists like Nipsey Hussle were appreciated at Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out Concert, his late brother Drakeo also deserved the same. Ralfy further stated that Lamar's rap style on his popular diss track Not Like Us was quite similar to Drakeo's rapping style.

Ralfy didn't seem to be a fan of Kendrick Lamar even in 2022, when Lamar released Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. He then appeared on the Bootleg Kev's podcast and described the song as being a mixture of "barbershop old n***a vibes" mixed with "politic music." While he bashed the album then, he appreciated some of the tracks.

As for the latest tweet that Ralfy the Plug shared after Lamar released his latest album, many fans expressed excitement after they saw Ralfy appreciating Lamar's album.

For those unversed, Drakeo the Ruler passed away on December 19, 2021, after he was stabbed backstage a day before on December 18. Born in 1993, Drakeo's Mr. Get Dough was his breakthrough song that gained him immense fame. One of his famous single would have to be Talk to Me, released in the year 2021, which further featured Canadian rapper Drake as well.

