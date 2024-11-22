"Even your idol became your number 1 hater": Fans react as Kendrick Lamar throws shade at Lil Wayne Super Bowl controversy on new album

After Kendrick Lamar was chosen to perform for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show over Lil Wayne, hip-hop community fans were divided into two groups. One group openly expressed their desire for Wayne to be selected, while the other one showed support to Kendrick for getting the opportunity.

Following this, Wayne uploaded an Instagram video in September expressing his opinion about the whole thing and regretting that he wasn’t chosen as he was really hoping for it. However, after this, Kendrick Lamar released an album called GNX, where he dissed Lil Wayne in one of the songs, Wacced Out Murals. In the track, he sang:

“I used to bump Tha Carter III, the irony I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down… Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these ni*ga agitated I’m just glad it’s on they faces…”

Once the song was released, netizens took to X to react to the same. Many supported Wayne and dissed Kendrick Lamar, with one saying that his “idol became his number 1 hater”. Here, they are referring to the fact that Kendrick used to idolize Lil Wayne. However, now he went against Wayne as the latter felt disappointed about Lamar allegedly taking the opportunity away from him.

“Even your idol became your number 1 hater… Kendrick really destroyed the whole young money,” wrote one user.

Other X users also felt the same way as they rushed to the platform to criticize Lamar. Many pointed out that Lamar was in the wrong here as he allegedly “robbed” Wayne of the opportunity and is reportedly playing the “victim.”

“Yeah you robbed Super Bowl off Wayne industry puppet we want Wayne fu*k outta here,” another one said.

“Dudes such a cornball, bro thinks he’s the victim all the time LMAOOOO,” wrote another one.

On the other hand, many supported Lamar. A netizen said that Wayne allegedly didn’t prioritize Lamar’s request when he asked him to not retire.

“Kendrick damn near cried begging him to not retire on live but Wayne decided to sh*t in his moment,” wrote another one.

“The fact he’s addressing things this soon lets me know he wrote half these verses within the month,” pointed out another one.

“Kendrick gave Wayne his best song in Mona Lisa and this is how Wayne repays him???” one user wrote.

Kendrick Lamar dissed Lil Wayne in his new album

Lamar is going to perform for the Super Bowl halftime show (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

On September 8, it was confirmed that Kendrick Lamar would be the main act at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, which is scheduled for February 9, 2025. A video of Lamar posing in front of a huge American flag on a football field was also shown alongside the news.

However, the announcement caused both excitement and criticism as one of the matches is scheduled to happen in Louisiana, Lil Wayne’s hometown. Many hip-hop fans had anticipated that he would be the featured artist, with the rapper himself agreeing with the fans.

However, when that didn’t happen, in an Instagram video posted on September 13, Wayne gave his opinion and stating the same, he said:

"That hurt. Hurt a lot. You know what I'm talking about. It hurt a whole lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a let-down… It broke me, and I'm just trying to put me back together… I feel like I let all of y'all down by not getting that opportunity."

At his annual Weezyana Fest on November 3, he also told a group of his fellow New Orleanians that the Super Bowl opportunity was "ripped away from [him]." He further said to the audience:

“I worked my a*s off to get in that position, and it was ripped away from me.. But this motherf*cking moment right here? They can’t take that…”

However, following this, on his new album GNX, Kendrick Lamar addressed Lil Wayne's remarks regarding the Super Bowl halftime show. Seemingly in response to his remarks, Lamar further made fun of Wayne on the album's Wacced Out Murals track.

Nevertheless, after this, neither Kendrick Lamar nor Wayne has commented on the matter.

