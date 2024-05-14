"The beef is over and bro still losing'— Internet reacts as Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' breaks Drake's record

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has recently smashed industry records with his new hit song Not Like Us. A report published by Billboard on May 14 stated that the song has taken the number one spot on Billboard's upcoming Hot 100 weekly rankings.

Not Like Us is also the fastest-rising rap song to reach 100 million plays on Spotify, having done so in less than nine days.

Netizens react as Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' breaks Drake's record (Image via X / @LeviRietveld)

“This song breaks a new Drake record every day the beef is over and bro still losing", one user said.

“Kendrick is taking everything away from Drake", someone else said.

“This aged like a fine wine", one user wrote.

However, some Drake supporters backed up the Canadian rapper.

“Euphoria is coming too.” one wrote.

“False, killshot got way more streams the first week", another X user said.

“Y'all out here spreading fake news, takin' Kendrick fan pages as gospel truth", one X user commented.

Additionally, Not Like Us has become Kendrick Lamar's fourth Number One song by topping the charts. This comes after his feature on Future and Metro Boomin's Like That earlier this year.

Furthermore, Forbes reported that it reached 6.8 million plays in its first day on Spotify, breaking the record for most plays for a hip-hop song.

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us has topped the chart, beating Drake's record

The Drake Vs Lamar battle finally got over (Image via Facebook / Kendrick Lamar / Instagram / champagnepapi)

Lamar released Not Like Us as a diss track in his feud with the Toronto rapper. Now the song has topped the singles charts and smashed numerous records.

Although the two rappers have been at odds for years, their recent actions of dissing each other and making personal attacks on each other have brought the conflict to a boiling point.

Together with Metro Boomin and Future, Kendrick Lamar released the song Like That in March 2024, which marked the beginning of his dispute with Drake. They exchanged several diss tracks in the following week. Euphoria, 6:16 In LA, Meet The Grahams, and Not Like Us are some of Lamar's Drake diss songs.

Drake, on the other hand, released Taylor Made Freestyle, Family Matters, Push Ups, and The Heart Part 6 to diss Lamar. The last song was released on May 5. Since then, neither of the artists have released anything.

Throughout the heated exchange of words, both parties have made some very serious accusations. In Not Like Us and three other tracks, Kendrick Lamar accused Drake and his friends of acting inappropriately with minors and of having a secret daughter.

On the other hand, Drake accused Lamar of hitting his spouse.

Billboard further reported that Euphoria, another song by Lamar, reached number 11 last week and peaked at number 3. On the other hand, Drake's Family Matters is currently ranked seventh with 38 million streams on the singles list. Furthermore, on October 21, 2023, Drake's First Person Shooter reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.