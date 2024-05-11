"Drake was really serious when he said it's a 20v1" — Internet reacts as Gunna seemingly disses Drake on new track, 'Still Prevail'

Gunna released One of Wun, his much-awaited fifth studio album on May 10, via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. The latest release grabbed the attention of fans as he seemed to have criticized Drake in this new record. Netizens believe that the rapper seemingly referred to Drizzy in the track Still Prevail, and he says:

"I clear all the tabs/ They pay for their abs."

This is not the first time such allegations have come to light as Rick Ross and Kendrick Lamar have also previously hinted at the same.

Gunna seemingly dissed Drake (Image via X/@kirawontmiss)

Several netizens took to X to react to Gunna seemingly speaking about the rapper in his new song and said "its a 20v1." This is a reference to a line from Drake's Push up, in which he says:

"What the f*ck is this, a 20-v-1, ni*ga?"

X users also said that the situation was getting "sad" as they reacted to the track.

“It’s just sad at this point,” a netizen said.

“he caught a stray by kendrick and came for drake instead it doesn’t make no sense,” commented another.

Some X users supported Gunna, while others criticized him.

“Someones gotta have blackmail on the entire rap industry and just hate drake at this point lmao,” said one X user.

“Maybe his dumb ahh thought Kendrick called him a saint,” another user said.

“I mean paying for your abs is a CRAZY thing to do so im not suprised,” an individual wrote.

“Drake gave Gunna one of his biggest hits. He needs to be serious,” an X user commented.

Gunna seemingly took a jab at Drake on his new album

Gunna seemingly dissed Drake recently (Image via Instagram/@champagnepapi and @gunna)

Gunna, which is Sergio Giovanni Kitchens' stage name, recently released his new album, One Of Wun, on Friday, May 10. Fans speculated that some of the lines from the songs on the album were about Drake.

With 20 tracks, the album includes celebrity collaborations with Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges, and Roddy Ricch.

Hot 97 reported that the allegations about Drake began when a photo of him flaunting his abs went viral. Fans pointed out that his chest was reportedly not as defined as his abs, after which, speculations about him allegedly having done a surgery surfaced online.

However, this was not the only time Gunna seemingly took a jab at Drake on his new album. In the album's intro, Collage, he hit the Canadian rapper with ghostwriting allegations, as he rapped:

"Thank God I didn't need a writer/ I work but they think they entitled."

Apart from Drake, the A Gift and a Curse singer seemingly had beef with Lamar as well. In his diss track, Euphoria, Lamar name-dropped the artist as he said:

“We ain’t gotta get personal, this a friendly fade, you should keep it that way / I know some shit about niggas that make Gunna Wunna look like a saint.”

As per The Source, these lyrics are in connection to the snitching allegations against the artist in the YSL Rico case.

Fans are now eager to see if Drake will respond to the lyrics that netizens believe are seemingly about him.