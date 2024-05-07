"Went from rap battle to battlefield"— Internet reacts as shooting takes place outside Drake's home amid Kendrick Lamar beef

Police recently roped off Canadian rapper Drake's residence in Toronto's affluent Bridle Path neighborhood early on Tuesday, May 7. This happened following an alleged shooting that left a man gravely injured.

The Toronto police claimed in a post on X that the gunshot happened at 2:10 a.m. ET, close to the intersection of Bayview and Lawrence Avenues. When responding police discovered the man with serious injuries, they took him to the hospital.

The entire incident happened amidst the ongoing rap battle between Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, paramedics reported that initially, the man's injuries were thought to be non-life-threatening. Police told CityNews that the rapper was not the victim of the gunshot.

In the meantime, once the news was made public via social media platforms like Instagram and X, netizens took to the comment section of the posts to react to the entire thing.

“Ni*ga drake setting off shots at his own house to try and cover up the fact he lost the beef and that he’s a p*do LMAOO he ain’t slick.” One user said.

“This a cover up -- drake set this up.” another one said.

Most of the fans and X users blamed the Canadian rapper for the situation.

“The audience not dumb Shape the stories how you want, hey, Drake, they're not slow" - Kendrick Lamar. As if anybody can just walk in Drakes neighborhood.” One user reacted.

"That’s what happens when you beef with people like Kendrick Lamar," another one said.

Not all X users in the comment section were Lamar fans, though.

“Kendrick going straight to jail.” One user said.

“Alright, this is going to far now.” Another one commented.

Police looking into the shooting incident outside Drake's house

The incident happened amidst the rap battle between the two rappers (Image via Instagram / champagnepapi / Facebook / Kendrick Lamar)

Toronto police are looking into the shooting that happened early on Tuesday morning outside the Canadian rapper's Bridle Path estate.

At around 2:09 a.m., reports of the shooting prompted the dispatch of emergency personnel to the scene. The authorities reported that a suspect drove off the scene, but no description of the suspect or the car has been given as of yet.

They also stated that the rapper's residence is at the center of the current investigation. The authorities further reported that Drake had offered to assist the investigators.

This happened in the middle of the ongoing beef between Drizzy and Lamar.

Drake Vs Lamar beef- an entire timeline

The rap battle began after Lamar targetted J. Cole and Drake on Like That, citing the lyrics to the latter's song First Person Shooter.

On April 19, Drizzy formally started the rap battle with a full diss track against Lamar as he released Push Ups. Since then, the rappers have been releasing diss tracks targeting each other.

Lamar released two diss tracks back-to-back on May 3. They are 6:16 in LA and Euphoria. After 14 hours, the Canadian rapper, too, launched Family Matters.

Soon later, Lamar launched Meet the Grahams, where he talked about some gossip and Ozempic rumors directed at his professional rival. He also made grave accusations of addiction, abuse, and a secret second child.

When Lamar released Not Like Us on May 4, his accusations against Drizzy became more detailed. Then, with the defensive The Heart Part 6 on Sunday, May 5, Drizzy made his debut in Kendrick Lamar's well-known The Heart series.