What is A Man in Full about? Drake shares cryptic Instagram story amid Kendrick Lamar feud

Amidst his ongoing rap battle with fellow rapper, Kendrick Lamar, Canadian rapper Drake is yet again on the news for sharing a cryptic Instagram story. It was the first scene of the Netflix series A Man In Full, in which Jeff Daniels' character, Charlie Croker, is seen lying lifeless on the ground.

He can then be heard in a voiceover:

“I don’t mean this as a criticism. Maybe I do. But when you die, will people notice? When I go, there are gonna a lot of memories of me by a lot of people, many who hate me. Even so, a person needs to live with vigor. Otherwise, what’s the point?”

A Man in Full is the newest mini-drama series on Netflix, which centers around Atlanta real estate tycoon Charlie Croker, who struggles to maintain his company after declaring bankruptcy.

Drake recently shared the first scene of Netflix's mini-series, A Man in Full, on his Instagram

Drake is currently in the news for several reasons, such as the attempted break-in at his home, the nearby gunshot, the destruction of his OVO store in London, and his ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar.

However, on May 9, Drake appeared to address his Lamar problem on Instagram. In the middle of his current issues with the Euphoria singer, Drake recently shared a clip on his IG story which is a clip from the recent Netflix series, A Man in Full.

It is a six-episode American television drama limited series that debuted on Netflix on May 2, 2024. The series, which is based on Tom Wolfe's novel of the same name, follows the story of real estate tycoon Charlie Croker of Atlanta who has been battling to protect his business from people looking to take advantage of his downfall.

The Netflix series shows that Croker was formerly a top college football player and later became a conglomerate king. He has a 29,000-acre plantation where he hunts quail, however, he has an enormous debt load.

Croker leads an extravagant lifestyle. But soon after his 60th birthday celebration, when his closest business associates gather to see the singer, Shania Twain, perform some of her biggest hits, the bank shows up demanding their $800 million loan money back.

Nevertheless, he is now having a hard time finding financiers for his one-man show as his problems get worse.

In the middle of all this, Roger, an attorney, approaches Croker with an idea. In return for openly supporting football player Fareek, who is facing physical assault charges, Roger will help Charlie.

In addition, Roger collaborates with Atlanta Mayor, Wes Jordan. Jordan, on the other hand, hopes to keep the racial tension in his city from rising as a result of Fareek's case. Later, Roger and Wes devise a plan to have Charlie's debts erased in exchange for him supporting Fareek at an upcoming news conference.

With his dispute with Kendrick Lamar still raging, Drake has returned to posting cryptic messages on Instagram. The 37-year-old Canadian rapper shared a video on his Instagram Stories that included a scene from the recently released Netflix series A Man in Full and spoke on hate and death.

However, it's not entirely apparent what Drake wants to get across in the video since he hasn't provided any explanation regarding the same following the post.

