Who is Yuno Miles? Fans react as YouTuber releases hilarious Drake diss in response to Metro Boomin's challenge

Youtuber Yuno Miles has recently accepted a challenge orchestrated by Metro Boomin and released a video amidst the Drake Vs Lamar rap battle. Drake is now getting hit by Metro Boomin. On Saturday, May 4, 2024, the Superhero singer responded to Drake's jabs at him on Push Ups and Family Matters by posting a series of tweets.

Boomin further dropped a challenge on X. He uploaded a beat and stated that the greatest verse over the beat would receive a free beat from Boomin himself. The contest was held on the instrumental "diss" track BBL Drizzy.

Yuno Miles, the Youtuber, took up the challenge among many others and dropped a video accepting the same. The rapper and Youtuber is well-known for his purposefully poor audio quality videos, humorous lyrics, and vocalizations of items and animals in his raps.

Yuno Miles is a Youtuber famous for his parodies and funny videos

Yuno Miles is an American YouTuber and rapper. His songs are renowned for their purposefully poor quality, animation, off-key vocals, and absurd lyrics that frequently have a Detroit-style beat.

He raps a lot over silly trap beats and tracks that sample video games and cartoons. He also created a parody of SoundCloud rap in 2022 with his song Put The Money In The Bag, which became viral on TikTok.

He initially used featured characters from anime and animation series for his videos, including Spongebob Squarepants, Pokemon, and Adventure Time.

On December 13, 2019, Miles posted his first rap song on YouTube. In less than two years, the single track Pokemon, featuring Yuno rapping over a trap rendition of the Futurama theme music, amassed over 15,700 views.

With song lyrics that are either incomprehensible, non-rhyming, or both, Yuno jump-started his career. Yuno I Can't Rap: The Mixtape was Miles' first mixtape, released in 2020.

He eventually began to gain momentum. Know Your Meme stated that he had uploaded the song and music video for Put The Money In The Bag on YouTube on April 4, 2022. In just four days, it had over 100,000 views.

Star vs. The Forces of Evil, Hey Arnold, Phineas and Ferb, Family Guy, The Simpsons, The Amazing World of Gumball, Futurama, Looney Tunes, and The Fairly OddParents are some of the many cartoons he used in his videos.

In addition, he is well-known for the songs Road to Riches, Pirates on a Boat, and Dinosaur. Wikituba reported that he had uploaded his music to TikTok, where he had gained a following of over a million users. Over four million people have watched the music video for his song Put The Money In The Bag on YouTube.

Netizens reacted hilariously to Yuno Miles's video

Throughout Drake's rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin discovered a method to avenge himself from the many jabs the former had taken at him.

The On Time singer targeted the Toronto singer with retaliatory tweets on X on May 5, 2024. Additionally, Metro not only offered a free beat, but he also challenged all lyricists worldwide. Metro wrote:

"Best verse over this gets a free beat just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway."

Metro Boomin's challenge (Image via X / @MetroBoomin) Internet reacted on Yuno Miles's video (Image via X / @DatDaDatty)

Accepting the challenge, Youtuber Miles uploaded a video that gained a lot of hilarious reactions from the netizens.

"MetroBooming STOP THE COUNT, WE HAVE A WINNER #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway," one fan wrote.

"Still better than Family Matters." Another one wrote.

"YUNO MILES IS THE AVATAR OF THE RAP GAME." One fan expressed.

"Bro started singing with the beat. And honestly, it was fire." Another fan wrote.

"Im just mad that this one is better than mine." One fan said.

The Drake Vs Lamar rap battle is still going on, with the latter releasing his new Drake diss track, Not Like Us. The former replied by releasing his latest Lamar diss track on May 5, The Heart Part 6.