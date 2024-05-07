How old was Drake in 2010? Tia Owens, who was 17 then, addresses on-stage video controversy

Amid Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s ongoing feud, a controversial video from the former’s 2010 "Away From Home" concert has resurfaced on the internet. Dinero Jones aka Wack 100 shared the clip on Monday on Instagram.

Drizzy, who was 23 in 2010, called a girl on stage mid-performance and engaged in a sensual act with her. After a while, he addressed the crowd and said:

“Y'all gon' have get me carried away again. I get in trouble doin' sh*t like this.”

He then asked the girl her age, to which, she replied she was 17. As the video was posted online yesterday, several people doubled down on their accusation that Drake has a habit of engaging with minors.

However, Tia Owens, the girl from the video, who is now 31, commented under Wack 100’s post:

“I was 17 then and I’m 31 now. This was purely for his stage act. It was nothing then and it’s nothing now. Y’all can stop resurfacing this video.”

Tia Owens addresses viral Drake video, denies abuse allegations

In the 2010 concert clip, after Tia Owens told Drake she was 17, the rapper responded:

“I can't go to jail yet man. 17, why do you look like that? You thick!”

Although Wack 100 mentioned in the caption that the concert was held in Colorado, where the age of consent is 17. Thus, Drizzy did not exactly violate state law. However, Wack added:

“FEDERAL law states 18 across the board - This is what got #RKelly indicted . No S*x happened but lewd conduct is in question. So was this an eye opener”

As the clip began circulating online, raising further questions, Tia Owens took to her Instagram Stories to address the matter. She specified her current age and explained her father took her to the concert and she was in high school at the time.

Owens emphasized Drizzy's entourage picked her up from the audience, not the rapper himself. She pointed out that artists inviting fans on the stage is quite common and a part of their performance. Tia Owens further responded to some comments claiming Drake did not abuse her during the act.

She clarified once more that the act did not have other connotations back then, nor does it hold such connotation now. Owens concluded her message by saying she is in law school:

"Now That I have cleared up these false narratives... I'm going back to study for my law school EXAMS wish me luck."

The video comes after a week-long back-and-forth diss tracks from Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Lamar has repeatedly accused the Canadian rapper of p*dophilia and brought up allegations about him s*xually abusing underage women.