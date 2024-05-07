"Dot needs to address his fans to chill out"— Internet reacts as Drake's OVO store in London vandalized with 'They Not Like Us' graffiti

Rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar's spat is getting hazardous as news of a shooting outside Drake's house has been followed by claims of vandalism at his OVO brand store in London.

Referencing Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss, Not Like Us, which he released on May 4, the vandals painted the words They not like us on the OVO London store's window. The location of the London store is 1C Poland Street Soho, London W1f 8pr, UK.

Meanwhile, once the news went viral via social media sites like X, internet users responded to the entire story in the post's comment section.

“Okay. Dot needs to address his FANS to chill out in his next release”, one user commented.

“Kendrick literally won this beef he got people in Drake city upset,” one X user said.

“I never thought Drake would lose the public, should’ve never messed with the Boogeyman”, another one wrote.

Most of the users in the comment section supported Lamar.

“See there no limit to influence and the way this can go shows how powerful music really is and especially the words,” one person said.

“It’s up! Drake must apologize to the GOAT”, another one said.

"Drake turned to the “false flag” operation to make himself the victim", another X user wrote.

The conflict between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is still going on. The last update was by Drizzy on Sunday, May 5, when he released his song, The Heart Part 6.

He addressed some accusations that Kendrick had leveled against him in some of the previous songs. The most noteworthy part, though, was when he alleged that the Canadian rapper had a secret 11-year-old daughter.

However, by the end of The Heart Part 6, Drake said that he was done making the diss songs. Still, the situation is not resolved as of yet, as someone scribbled "They not like us" on Drake's London OVO store window.

About OVO

According to the brand's official website, the OVO Store in London is situated on Poland St. in the SOHO section of the city. The official opening inauguration of the store took place on November 17, 2017.

The label was created formally in 2012 by Moscowitz and Drake. October's Very Own or OVO started as a series of joint ventures with the Canadian company, Roots Canada.

The flagship store first debuted in Toronto in 2014, and then a year later it moved to Los Angeles. In 2016, a store opened in New York, and in 2019, one branch of the store opened in Chicago. However, the Chicago store has since been closed down.

In the meantime, the story has gained widespread attention on many social networking sites, including X. Following that, internet users reacted to the entire situation as the posts' comments.

The rap battle between Lamar and Drake is still going on with Drake dropping his latest Lamar diss track, The Heart Part 6, on Sunday, May 5.